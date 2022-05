Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are huge fans of the Monaco Grand Prix, and always turn up for the event, but this weekend will be more exciting than usual for the pair. The reason for this is because of driver Charles Leclerc, who hails from Monaco. The driver stands a very strong chance this weekend of becoming the first Monegasque to stand on the top of the podium following the race and he's certainly trying hard to make this happen as he topped the timing sheets for two practice sessions held before the Grand Prix.

