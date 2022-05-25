ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 hospitalized after shooting in east central Fresno, deputies say

A double shooting in east central Fresno sent two people to the hospital.

Deputies say both victims were inside a garage near Michigan and Chestnut Avenues around 6:45 pm Tuesday when a white sedan drove by and started shooting.

One person was hit in the elbow and the other was hit in the arm and leg.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting but say they are searching for three suspects.

