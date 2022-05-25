ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bay Area districts express grief, increase patrols following massacre at Texas elementary school

CBS News
 4 days ago

School officials across the Bay Area expressed sorrow and...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS DFW

Texas DPS Director: Students and teachers called 911 while police waited

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas DPS Director made no bones about it. He said officers at the scene made the wrong decision by not going into the classroom.Steven McCraw said, "The scene commander considered it a barricaded subject and that at the time there were no more children at risk. Obviously, based upon the information we have there were children in that classroom that were at risk."Simply put, McCraw said the incident command officer did not believe there was still an active shooter situation.He said officers though they were only dealing with a barricaded gunman.McCraw also said that within...
CBS DFW

North Texas police officers head to Uvalde to help

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Several North Texas law enforcement personnel traveled down to Uvalde after the police department requested state-wide assistance to provide relief for their officers. Fort Worth sent 12 members of its department to help out, including Lt. Chris Daniels."They experienced an absolutely tragedy, I don't know any other way that you can explain that," said Daniels. The team got on the ground in Uvalde Friday evening. "You can definitely tell that emotions are high. A lot of people, they are upset, obviously, about what has happened," added Daniels. It didn't take long for the team to get to work as they...
CBS News

Street takeover on Century Boulevard in South LA

A large group of spectators showed up to Century Boulevard in South Los Angeles overnight for a street takeover. Video captured vehicles doing donuts in the intersection coming dangerously close to spectators.
CBS DFW

Two North Texas students arrested for bringing guns to school

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two North Texas students were arrested for bringing guns to school just one day after the Robb Elementary School massacre.  Police say a student at Meacham Middle School was in possession of a firearm. The officer arrested the teen and seized his gun. Ariel Munoz is in 8th grade and recalled the moment he found out.  "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class then some kids told me a kid pulled out a gun, loaded it and waved it around the cameras," Munoz said. Munoz says the student that brought the gun was...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

How Sandy Hook families, gunmaker settled unprecedented lawsuit

Francine and David Wheeler, whose son Ben was among the 26 students, teachers and staff killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., are one of nine families who accomplished the unthinkable: they sued Remington Arms, which recently settled the lawsuit for $73 million, the largest payout by a gun company to victims of a mass shooting. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at the legal strategy used against an industry that was viewed by many as protected from liability over gun violence.
KXII.com

New scam going around in North Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new scam is going around Texoma claiming to raise money for the local Veterans Affairs, but instead many people who’ve donated said all the money is just going in one man’s pocket. “I’m frustrated that he’s using our veterans as a scam to...
CBS News

2 dead, 3 missing after 2 boats collide in Georgia

Two people are dead and three are missing following a collision between two boats in Georgia on Saturday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said. Four others were rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. "According to witnesses, two center console boats carrying a total of nine passengers, six in...
