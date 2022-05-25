ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors fans stay hopeful despite Game 4 loss in Western Conference Finals

By CBS San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors tried to bring out the brooms and make their first trip to the NBA finals in 3 years Tuesday night. But the celebration for Dub Nation is on hold after the Mavericks held off Golden State to avoid a sweep.

At Thrive City outside Chase Center, where thousands of fans have been gathering for the playoff games, fans were looking at the bright side. For those who stayed into the 4th quarter, they got to see the Warriors almost erase a 29-point deficit, but ultimately fall short of pulling it off.

Mark, a Warriors fan said, "We still got faith. We believe. You know what I'm saying."

Philip Parker adds, "We plan on sweeping the Mavs tonight but umm instead of it being an outright old fashioned sweep, it's going to be a gentleman's sweep this time."

Remel said, "It's hard to close out in four, in their house. Dallas was going to be desperate. We're just going to bring it back here and make the fans happy. Make San Francisco happy."

There was a teeny weeny bit of disappointment that the Warriors couldn't close it out.

Gabriel, a young Warriors fan said, "I feel a little sad but not really because we can't win them all."

Ariana said, "It was a good game, wish we won but we had a good time."

For the most part, these fans can't wait for the Warriors to come back on Thursday, as they look to finish off the Mavs on the Chase Center court.

Abby Nashed says, "I'm kind of happy at the same time that we will get the opportunity to win it at home."

Philip Parker added, "The Warriors will handle their business on Thursday, mark my words."

