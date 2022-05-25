ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Dumpling Hours Possibly Coming to Brentwood

By Nadine Blanco
 4 days ago

Brentwood might possibly be gaining a Dumpling Hours restaurant in the near future. According to a pending beer and wine license found in state public records, Dumpling Hours has sights set on the former Papaya Grill at 2505 Sand Creek Road at The Streets of Brentwood shopping mall.

When contacted, representatives for Dumpling Hours said that their plans for Brentwood are still uncertain. As they were unable to give further comment, we’re left to wonder whether this will be a second location for Dumpling Hours in Walnut Creek.

That restaurant has become a local hot spot for dim sum, famous for their Juicy Pan-fried Pork Buns and Pork Xiao Long Bao. Customers note that it’s necessary to come early, even on weekdays, in order to avoid long waits.

Many Bay Area foodies suspect that Walnut Creek’s Dumpling Hours is an offshoot of Dumpling House located in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, though this has yet to be confirmed by the restaurant itself. In any case, Dumpling Hours has established a reputation for top-tier dim sum in the Bay Area, so hopefully this is what we can look forward to in Brentwood.

KTVU FOX 2

BottleRock day 1 ends with sold out crowd

Thousands of people flooded into Napa today for the first day of the music, food, and wine. The BottleRock event was canceled during the pandemic, and people are very excited for its come back.
NAPA, CA
Eater

10 Destination Restaurants in Nevada City and Grass Valley

Nevada City has long been a trusted, under-the-radar getaway from the Bay Area hustle — the type of place where you rent a quaint Airbnb and take pictures in front of historic buildings. Within a short drive is Grass Valley, with its rich gold mining history, which is similarly picturesque — think old-timey main streets, romantic alleys, and co-op bookstores you can get lost in for hours.
NEVADA CITY, CA
