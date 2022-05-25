ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

DA candidate Knox challenged Becton’s failure to act on Antioch mayor’s DUI one day before press release issued about April 1 charges

By Publisher
Contra Costa Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe has endorsed D.A. Diana Becton in her re-election campaign; she contributed to his anti-recall campaign. Becton’s campaign shoots back accusing Knox of asking for leniency on friend’s 2017 DUI charges; Knox’s campaign responds to accusation. By Allen D. Payton. On May 19,...

contracostaherald.com

Comments / 18

ted
4d ago

They are buddies I’m sure…. VOTE THIS SOROS ACTIVIST DA O-U-T!!!!!!! She is WHY CRIME HAS SKYROCKETED, ITS HER MISSION TO DO THIS FOR SOROS!!!!!!

Reply
11
liberalism is mental
4d ago

don't forget she did not charge Tanisha Taurus Walker child for trying to outrun Antioch police while riding his off-road motorcycle on the public streets Cuts in and out of cars. she drop his charges to a misdemeanor instead of a low felony . trying to out run the police in a high-speed chase his reason was he was afraid the police were going to shoot him and then his mom went on a profanity rant about the APD . and on top of that Walker continued to her campaign. and on top of that she dropped the charges against looters at the Antioch mall .she said that they need the stuff so she dropped the charges.

Reply(1)
9
Rosalie Perez
4d ago

For sure this sounds like Becton also favoritism certain people I know Mary Knox is a strong DA and will be getting my vote we need someone to do a better job

Reply(2)
7
Comments / 0

