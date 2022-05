Plus, tell us how the youth mental health crisis is impacting you and your loved ones. Years of uncertainty and disruption have started to take their toll on young people in America. Last year, the U.S. Surgeon General warned of a mental health “crisis” among young people. More teens are reporting feelings of anxiety and depression, and the short supply of psychiatrists and inpatient services has hundreds staying in emergency rooms on suicide watch.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO