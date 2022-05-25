ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Cougars Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

By Pete Fiutak
College Football News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Cougars Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Houston season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: Dana Holgorsen, 4th year at Houston, 19-15 12th year overall, 80-56, 2021 Preview. 2021 Record: Overall: 12-2, Conference: 8-0 Keys To The Season...

24hip-hop.com

Meet Dee Ross – The Houston Based Rapper Who Has Started His Record Label “Foreverreal,” Where Various Artists Have Joined Him

Dee Ross, a Shreveport, Louisiana native, is rapping his way out to convey his emotions and is becoming one of the best artists from the area. He began winning local rapping contests for money at a young age and is now based in Houston, Texas. In 2015 he released his first single ”city on my back” that gained the city’s attention and motivated him to keep rapping.
houstoniamag.com

How To Get Your Burger Fix on National Hamburger Day

Bludorn’s Dry Aged Beef Burger is juicy enough to satisfy the pickiest of burgerholics. Image: Julie Soefer. Although as red-blooded Houstonians, we think burgers should be celebrated every day, it’s especially important to celebrate these juicy, sent-from-heaven meat sandwiches every year on National Hamburger Day, happening this year on Saturday, May 28. While burgers are many things, they are most importantly here for you in both your lowest and your highest of moments. Anyone who has ever scarfed one down after a night out on the town — this is a judgment-free zone — can attest that nothing quite hits the spot when you have the spins quite like a juicy slab of ground beef gently bookended by two perfectly toasted buns.
Soul Screwed Series

Houston 2k22 Summer Freaknik Party In Houston June 18

This is not a paid promotion and we have no affiliation with the party. Soul Screwed Series and NewsBreak are not paid affiliates or sponsors. If you are looking for something to do to start your summer off, Houston has all the parties lined up. Janaya Warner, the host of what is being called one of the most epic parties expected to happen in the Houston area, is inviting you to Houstons 2k22 Summer Freaknik Party in Houston on June 18, 2022. There will be a $200 cash prize twerk contest for the best dancer in the city and a $200 cash prize for the best outfit contest!
fox26houston.com

Dancing With the Houston Stars: Team "Keeping Up with the Joneses"

Dancing With the Houston Stars is back after a two-year pandemic break! The fan-favorite event will feature local couples for the first time. Angela and Dallas Jones share with Fox 26 their experience of spending weeks in preparation and hoping to take home the trophy!
Community Impact Houston

Clutch City Cluckers moves into Katy

Asia joined Community Impact Newspaper in February 2022. She studied journalism at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Before relocating to Houston Texas, Asia was a freelance reporter for the Seattle Medium, one of the city's eldest and longstanding African American newspapers. She covers dining, transportation, government, business, development, education and more for Katy, Texas and South Houston. When she's not writing, she's likely trying a new restaurant or tv show.
commercialintegrator.com

Silicon Valley Sizzle Arrives in Houston

For Spring, Texas-based i.e.SmartSystems, there is a simple credo to live and do business by: “Each project yields a long-term customer.” That customer commitment has served the design-build integrator remarkably well ever since Doug and Gary Colvin founded the business in 2000. Originally a structured-cabling specialist, i.e.SmartSystems branched...
realtynewsreport.com

Rice Epicurean Grocer Closing After 85 Years

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith, for Realty News Report) – Ending an 85-year run in the Houston grocery business, the last Rice Epicurean Market is closing its doors. “With the closing of our last store, this is a historic time for our family as we complete the transition of our business that we began several years ago,” says Larry Calvin, Director of Marketing for Rice. “We are proud of our three generations of family who have been operating grocery stores in Houston, and we have always enjoyed serving our community with the best service, catering, and products we could provide. Our grandparents, William and Edna Levy, opened the original “Rice Blvd Food Market” store 85 years ago. The store was in a shopping center developed by our great grandfather, Manuel Meyerhoff, in the original shopping center in the area we know as the “Rice Village.”
iheart.com

Houston Auto Mechanic Honored On Good Morning America

We couldn't be more proud of Tamara Kasper. Please excuse me if I get a little star struck. We worked together for a while here at iHeart Media. You might remember when Dana featured her on the Houston Women podcast back in 2019. Since then, she's gone on to do...
papercitymag.com

Houston Billionaire Fayez Sarofim Dies in his River Oaks Home — Dapper Financial Whiz Known as The Sphinx Leaves a Vast Legacy

Fayez & Susan Sarofim at the 2018 Museum of Fine Arts Houston 'Courtly Ball.' Fayez Sarofim died at age 93 Friday. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Long recognized as Houston’s premier wealth management guru and a generous philanthropist, billionaire Fayez Sarofim, age 93, passed away at his River Oaks home Friday night leaving behind a fortune estimated by Forbes in May to be worth $1.6 billion. His gilt-edged firm Fayez Sarofim & Co. is said to manage some $31.6 billion in assets.
101.5 KNUE

Houston, Texas Woman Died After Falling Overboard on Cruise to Alaska

What happened on the Alaska Cruise where a Houston, Texas woman fell overboard? It’s a question that will be asked many times but we will probably never fully understand what took place. According to ABC 13 Authorities in Alaska are now looking into the events that lead up to 40-year-old Houston, Texas resident Selena Pau Pres falling overboard on a cruise ship.
