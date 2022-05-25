New Life Christian Church celebrates 32 years, mortgage burning

In 1989, Bishop J. Clinton Hoggard had a thought that he shared with me. His thought was about our activist Harriet Tubman. Ms. Tubman, who was born in Dorchester County, was also a member of the A.M.E. Zion Conference. Therefore, Bishop Hoggard thought an A.M.E. Zion Church should be located in Dorchester County. Considering this challenge involved much prayer.

After much prayer, I pursued the thought of taking on such an undertaking. God was so good, as usual, and through the assistance of some friends who felt good about this thought and who totally agreed in such a way that they helped locate a building to start a church. This building required renovation before we could assemble as a church and move forward in our new building which would indeed be a new beginning for me and my family.

My wife and three school-aged children, along with a few friends that we had shared the thought of this new beginning with, officially opened New Life A.M.E. Zion Church in Cambridge, on Sunday, January 7, 1990, which was 32 years ago.

Now within those 32 years our church upgraded. We moved in 1993 and renovated our second location and served there for a couple of years. As our congregation grew, I realized that we needed a bigger building. At that time God inspired me that it was time to build our own sanctuary.

Therefore, it was time to look for such a location. After praying and assistance from our congregation we found a property that we felt would meet our needs and allow us to grow and expand, as necessary.

Upon this property we built our new sanctuary and an Overflow to accommodate and service a much larger congregation with guests, as well. It is where we would hold inspiring services with the public and fellow churches far and near.

As was mentioned earlier, our church is now 32 years old. During those 32 years many things happened. Our church acquired a new name which is New Life Christian Church and Ministries, Inc., our Pastor Rev. Weldon M. Johnson is now the Honorable Bishop Weldon M. Johnson, our congregation has grown greatly as we continued to serve God which is our ministry.

We are both excited and thankful to mention that we just had a Mortgage Burning on Sunday, May 15, where we paid off a 25-year mortgage in just nine years and three months.

To God be the glory for this just one of the many great things he has done!