ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

BREAKING: Cuellar declares himself winner in District 28 runoff

By Sandra Sanchez
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shJ2I_0fpUsyBz00

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Congressman Henry Cuellar early Wednesday declared himself the winner of the Democratic primary runoff for Texas’ 28th District after unofficial results had him leading Jessica Cisneros by 177 votes.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, in an upstairs room at his campaign headquarters in Laredo, Cuellar said “we won” to Border Report and one other media outlet.

“When I won the first time I won by 57 votes, so yes it is a landslider,” Cuellar said smiling and hugging family and friends and referencing his first race for Congress in 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Wf36_0fpUsyBz00
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar celebrates with family and friends early Wednesday in an upstairs office of his campaign headquarters in Laredo, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

The nine-time incumbent faced his toughest battle yet from Cisneros, an immigration lawyer who was backed by Justice Democrats, a political action committee, and a progressive machine that brought in most of her funding from outside of the district.

“It is clear. A lot of people told us we couldn’t win this race and we won this race because of the good people from the 28th who stood up and said they wanted me to go back again as a member of Congress,” Cuellar said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMw2s_0fpUsyBz00
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s campaign headquarters in Laredo, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Cisneros has not reached out to Cuellar and it is uncertain whether she will contest the election or ask for a recount because of such a close margin.

With all precincts reporting, Cuellar received 22,694 votes or 50.2%. Cisneros received 22,517 or 49.8%, according to unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

“If we need to we will defend our election victory” should Cisneros ask for a recount, Cuellar said.

He was joined by his two daughters and wife, Imelda, as well as his brother, Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar, and other campaign workers who blew air horns and pumped fists into the air over the perceived win.

This was Cuellar’s toughest political fight yet. The primary election came just weeks after the FBI raided his home and offices. He has not been charged with anything and he has said publicly he is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Cisneros criticized his opposition to abortion in light of a draft majority opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“The Democratic Party has gone a little bit to the left in many ways. I want to stay true to my principles. I want to stay true to my community,” Cuellar said.

Cisneros’ camp said she would only speak to reporters during a news conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Laredo. However, shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, a spokesperson for Cisneros told Report Border that the news conference had been canceled.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Border Report has repeatedly reached out to Cisneros’ office for an interview, but the requests went unanswered.

If the results are upheld, Cuellar will face Republican Cassy Garcia who won the GOP runoff for District 28 against Sandra Whitten.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 9

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Abortion#Congress#Breaking News#Politics#Border Report#Democratic#Justice#Democrats
Click2Houston.com

Texas Senate Democrats call for special session to raise age to purchase gun, require universal background checks

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Senate Democratic Caucus is urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call an emergency special legislative session to consider a variety of gun restrictions and safety measures in the wake of a mass school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead this week.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Cisneros calls on voters to check on ballots, has yet to concede

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Amids a close runoff in the Democratic primary for Texas’ 28th District, Congressman Henry Cuellar’s challenger Jessica Cisneros is calling on voters to make sure their votes are counted. Cisneros put a message out for voters Wednesday evening, asking mail-in voters to track their ballot and make sure it is counted. […]
TEXAS STATE
myrgv.com

Vallejo ahead of Ramirez by 23 votes with 100% of precincts reporting

The dust still had not settled as of Wednesday afternoon in the Democratic runoff for congressional District 15. Progressive Democrat Michelle Vallejo held on to a 23-vote lead early into Wednesday morning. With all of the polling locations reporting to the Texas Secretary of State, Vallejo held 6,043 votes to...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Continue to Flood the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 549 apprehensions from four large groups in Starr County and interdicted five illegal alien smuggling events. Over the weekend, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents encountered four large groups near La Grulla and Roma. The groups were comprised of 244 single adults, 193 family members, and 112 unaccompanied children. The illegals are primarily from various Central and South American countries, and Cuba. RGV agents have encountered more than 73 large groups illegally entering the United States since…
STARR COUNTY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy