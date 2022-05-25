ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New Zealand raises cash rate 50 bps, signals a lot more to come

By Lucy Craymer
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzTcI_0fpUsGnN00

WELLINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank delivered its fifth straight interest rate hike on Wednesday and signalled a much more aggressive tightening path as authorities seek to reduce the second-round effects of runaway inflation.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised on Wednesday the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 2.0%, a level not seen since November 2016. Crucially, a hawkish RBNZ now projects the cash rate will double to 4.0% over the next year and remain there into 2024.

Although nearly all economists polled had expected the central bank to hike the cash rate by 50 basis point, its forecast cash rate track was more aggressive than most expected. read more

"A larger and earlier increase in the (official cash rate) reduces the risk of inflation becoming persistent, while also providing more policy flexibility ahead in light of the highly uncertain global economic environment," the RBNZ said in its statement.

Following the statement, the New Zealand dollar shot up 0.7% to a two-week top of $0.6510 . Interest rates swaps now imply a cash rate of around 3.53% by year end, up from 3.23% before the statement.

FRONT FOOT

The RBNZ has been a frontrunner in a global shift towards removing extraordinary stimulus put in place during the pandemic as authorities try to contain surging inflation. But Wednesday's forecast showed the central bank was set to tighten much more than many expected.

"We have been forecasting a more aggressive hiking cycle than the RBNZ throughout this year," said Ben Udy, Australia and New Zealand economist and Capital Economics. "But the Bank’s hawkish tone and more aggressive rate hike forecasts suggest that our forecasts are now too dovish."

Capital Economics now expects 50 basis-point hikes at each of the RBNZ's next two meetings followed by two 25 basis point hikes, which would bring rates to 3.5% by year-end.

RBNZ governor Adrian Orr said neutral monetary policy was around 2% to 3% and that there was a lot more work ahead of the central bank.

The central bank sees inflation peaking at 7.0% in the June quarter 2022, well above its 1-3% target, underlining the urgency to temper price-setting behaviour.

"A broad range of indicators highlight that productive capacity constraints and ongoing inflation pressures remain prevalent," the central bank said. It added that headwinds are strong and heightened global economic uncertainty and inflation are dampening global and domestic consumer confidence.

TOO HAWKISH?

The rate rise comes as the RBNZ tries to navigate competing economic challenges, including a tight labour market, inflation at three-decade highs and significant risks to economic growth.

But house prices are now falling -- with the central bank expecting them to be down 15% by year-end -- having surged throughout the pandemic. Business and consumer confidence has also dipped as the Ukraine war poses risks to global growth. read more

However, a number of economists are less hawkish than the central bank with expectations that the main drivers of inflation may look less pressing next year.

ASB Bank said in a note the projected pace and degree of tightening will have consequences for house prices, spending and GDP growth, making the RBNZ's cash rate peak too high.

"We expect demand to buckle in response to higher rates a little sooner," ASB said.

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Australia shares set to gain; NZ rises

May 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open higher on Monday, extending gains from last week, with investors likely to follow a stronger Wall Street, while higher iron ore prices are expected to aid mining stocks. The local share price index futures rose 1.2%, a 88.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose by 0.3% 2222 GMT. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
ECONOMY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for small weekly rise as dollar weakens

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Friday, but the metal was on track for a second weekly gain following a retreat in the U.S. dollar from 20-year highs. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold held its ground at $1,848.59 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,846.70. For the week so far, bullion is up 0.2%. * Gold prices slipped on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening plan dimmed the metal's appeal, with additional pressure from a rebound in equities. * Minutes of the Fed's May 3-4 policy meeting released on Wednesday highlighted, as the market expected, that most participants favouring additional 50 basis point rate hikes at the June and July meetings. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * The dollar index steadied after a drop in the previous session, and was set for a second straight weekly decline, making bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. * U.S. Treasury yields were subdued after the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as economic data and corporate announcements point to slower growth. * Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $21.95 per ounce, and has gained about 0.9% so far this week. * Platinum was nearly flat at $950.28, and has slipped 0.5% this week. * Palladium dipped 0.2% to $2,006.47, and was set for a weekly gain of about 2.2%, its most since early April. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Retail Sales MM Final Apr 1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Apr 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount

TORONTO, May 29 (Reuters) - Canadian banks wrapped up second-quarter earnings season last week, with most reporting better-than-expected profits, in large part by reducing the amounts of funds they set aside for future loan losses, raising questions among investors and analysts about whether they are too sanguine about looming risks.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Gross Domestic Product#Capital Economics#Rbnz
Fortune

The cooling housing market enters into the Great Deceleration

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As states issued strict lockdowns two years ago, it was a foregone conclusion that the U.S. housing market would slump. After all, with the COVID-19 recession sending the unemployment rate to its highest level since the Great Depression in April 2020, how could residential real estate not sink? Only it didn't happen. By the summer of 2020, both the U.S. economy and housing market had flipped from recession into expansion.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
CNBC

China holds an unprecedented, massive videoconference on the economy

"The difficulties, in some areas and to a certain degree, are even greater than the severe shock of the pandemic in 2020," Premier Li Keqiang said during a nationwide videoconference Wednesday, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese-language state media report. A state media news broadcast Wednesday showed large...
CHINA
Reuters

Shanghai eases return to work, moves to support economy

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, a city official said on Sunday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began some two months ago, and will also introduce policies to support its battered economy. China's commercial hub of Shanghai reported...
RETAIL
Reuters

China and U.S. are committed to reach audit deal, Chinese regulator says

HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters) - China and the United States are committed to reach an arrangement on the audit inspection issue that is in line with legal and regulatory requirements for both sides, China's securities regulator said on Wednesday. The statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) came...
CHINA
money.com

America's Corporate Monopolies Make Inflation Worse: Fed Report

Do not pass go. Do not collect $200. In fact, why don't you go ahead and give Mr. Monopoly all your money?. Rising corporate concentration — when only a few major companies dominate an entire industry — is worsening inflation, according to economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

S.Korean stocks jump over 1% on Wall St gains; won hits 1-month high

* KOSPI rises over 1%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won hits 1-month high against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday, tracking Wall Street's jump overnight, with support stemming from investors buying into a dip in equities. The Korean won hit a one-month high, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 28.45 points, or 1.09%, to 2,640.90 as of 0137 GMT. The index is set to end the week with no gains or losses. ** Worries about a slowdown in U.S. consumption certainly eased, but bargain-hunting is a more likely driving force with the local market still see-sawing day after day, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics added 1.06% and peer SK Hynix jumped 3.40% after hitting a seven-month low in the previous session. Battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.12%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 61.6 billion won ($48.93 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The trading volume was 223.40 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 713. ** The won was quoted 0.62% higher at 1,259.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting a one-month low of 1258.2. ** The currency has strengthened 0.71% against dollar so far this week and is set for a second straight weekly gain. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,258.6 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,258.7. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 105.70. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 2.953%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 3.201%. ($1 = 1,258.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit falls 49%

BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - Indian beauty products retailer Nykaa reported a 49% fall in quarterly net profit on Friday, hit by soaring expenses amid dull demand for its personal care and fashion products. Consolidated net profit fell to 85.6 million rupees ($1.10 million) for the fourth-quarter ended March 31,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy