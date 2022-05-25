ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

German consumer morale inches up after falling to record low -GfK

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HG6Ne_0fpUsFue00

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - German consumer morale is projected to inch up in June after falling to a record low in May, but high inflation and the war in Ukraine continue to weigh on household spending, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose slightly to -26.0 points heading into June after hitting a revised all-time low of -26.6 points in May.

The latest reading, based on a May 5-16 survey, was in line with analysts' expectations, according to a Reuters poll.

"The consumer climate may have improved slightly, but consumer sentiment is still at an absolute low," GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said in a statement.

"Despite further easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, the Ukraine war and above all the high inflation are weighing heavily on the mood of consumers," he added.

The institute said that to see a sustainable reverse in the downward trend, the conflict would need to be brought to an end via successful peace talks and the inflation rate must be noticeably slowed down with the help of the European Central Bank.

Late last month, Germany's economy ministry cut its economic growth forecast for 2022 to 2.2% from 3.6% and predicted that inflation this year would reach 6.1%.

NOTE - The survey period was from May 5 to 16, 2022.

The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month.

An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop compared with the same period a year earlier.

According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption.

The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?"

The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months.

The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months.

Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

S.Korean stocks jump over 1% on Wall St gains; won hits 1-month high

* KOSPI rises over 1%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won hits 1-month high against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday, tracking Wall Street's jump overnight, with support stemming from investors buying into a dip in equities. The Korean won hit a one-month high, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 28.45 points, or 1.09%, to 2,640.90 as of 0137 GMT. The index is set to end the week with no gains or losses. ** Worries about a slowdown in U.S. consumption certainly eased, but bargain-hunting is a more likely driving force with the local market still see-sawing day after day, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics added 1.06% and peer SK Hynix jumped 3.40% after hitting a seven-month low in the previous session. Battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.12%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 61.6 billion won ($48.93 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The trading volume was 223.40 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 713. ** The won was quoted 0.62% higher at 1,259.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting a one-month low of 1258.2. ** The currency has strengthened 0.71% against dollar so far this week and is set for a second straight weekly gain. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,258.6 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,258.7. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 105.70. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 2.953%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 3.201%. ($1 = 1,258.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
STOCKS
Reuters

Nepal expects 5.8% growth as COVID-19 cases fall - minister

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal’s economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in the current financial year ending mid-July, helped by a pick-up in economic activity following a fall in COVID-19 cases, the finance minister said on Sunday. The growth estimates were higher than 4.3% year-on-year growth in the previous...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gfk#Consumer Sentiment#Germans#The Gfk Institute#The European Central Bank
Reuters

Egypt's foreign debt rose by $8.1 billion in last quarter of 2021

CAIRO, May 29 (Reuters) - Egypt's net external debt climbed by $8.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, central bank data showed on Sunday. Egypt had been increasing its borrowing to plug current account and budget deficits even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and the first U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in March, analysts say. read more.
WORLD
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Reuters

Fingers crossed Davos Man gets it wrong again

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Three things were in shorter supply than usual at this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos: snow, delegates, and reasons to be cheerful. The confab of politicians, financiers, business leaders and hangers-on reconvened in the Swiss mountain resort after a pandemic-induced absence of more than two years. The consensus that emerged is that the world is beset by problems, many of which are going to get worse. The best hope is that the unreliable prognosticator known as “Davos Man” has got it wrong once again.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Reuters

Shanghai eases return to work, moves to support economy

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, a city official said on Sunday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began some two months ago, and will also introduce policies to support its battered economy. China's commercial hub of Shanghai reported...
RETAIL
Reuters

Germany to change constitution to enable $110 billion defense fund

BERLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Germany has agreed to change its constitution to allow for a credit-based special defense fund of 100 billion euros ($107.35 billion) proposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the German finance ministry announced on Sunday. read more. Germany's centre-right opposition and ruling coalition with centre-left Social...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indian beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit falls 49%

BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - Indian beauty products retailer Nykaa reported a 49% fall in quarterly net profit on Friday, hit by soaring expenses amid dull demand for its personal care and fashion products. Consolidated net profit fell to 85.6 million rupees ($1.10 million) for the fourth-quarter ended March 31,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Business lobby sees 2% hit on Italy's GDP if Russia stops gas

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Italy's business lobby Confindustria forecasts an almost 2% hit on the country's gross domestic product (GDP) on average per year in 2022 and 2023 in case of a stop of natural gas imports from Russia in June, it said in a research note. "A halt...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

High UK inflation hastens 'real living wage' announcement

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - The charity that sets Britain's "real living wage", a voluntary pay rate adopted by thousands of employers, said on Sunday it will bring forward the announcement for the 2022/23 rate to September from November because of high inflation. The Living Wage Foundation said it would...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for small weekly rise as dollar weakens

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Friday, but the metal was on track for a second weekly gain following a retreat in the U.S. dollar from 20-year highs. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold held its ground at $1,848.59 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,846.70. For the week so far, bullion is up 0.2%. * Gold prices slipped on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening plan dimmed the metal's appeal, with additional pressure from a rebound in equities. * Minutes of the Fed's May 3-4 policy meeting released on Wednesday highlighted, as the market expected, that most participants favouring additional 50 basis point rate hikes at the June and July meetings. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * The dollar index steadied after a drop in the previous session, and was set for a second straight weekly decline, making bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. * U.S. Treasury yields were subdued after the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as economic data and corporate announcements point to slower growth. * Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $21.95 per ounce, and has gained about 0.9% so far this week. * Platinum was nearly flat at $950.28, and has slipped 0.5% this week. * Palladium dipped 0.2% to $2,006.47, and was set for a weekly gain of about 2.2%, its most since early April. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Retail Sales MM Final Apr 1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Apr 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

China, Russia veto U.S. push for more U.N. sanctions on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, May 26 (Reuters) - China and Russia vetoed on Thursday a U.S.-led push to impose more United Nations sanctions on North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches, publicly splitting the U.N. Security Council for the first time since it started punishing Pyongyang in 2006. The remaining 13...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy