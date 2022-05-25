ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Fly Bye To-Go-Style Pizza and Chicken Coming to Arcadia This Fall

By Nadine Blanco
 4 days ago

Fly Bye is opening a third location in Arcadia this fall ! Fox Restaurant Concepts announced today that they will be opening the to-go-style concept off 3912 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix, around the corner from sister restaurants Flower Child and The Henry.

Fly Bye To Go originally began as a pop-up ghost kitchen concept from Culinary Dropout. Their Detroit-style pan pizzas, chicken tenders, and wings are available for pickup or delivery. “Cheesy pan pizza with caramelized crust, perfectly golden chicken tenders dipped in the world’s best ranch… these things are just the right amount of wrong,” Fox Restaurant Concepts Founder Sam Fox says in a press release.

Their square slices with airy crust, crunchy edges, and cheesy centers come in a variety of awesome flavors from classics like Pepperoni to the more indulgent Black Truffle Mushrooms. Meanwhile, their crunchy chicken, available as tenders or wings, is fried to perfection and comes with eight mouthwatering sauce options from Buttermilk Ranch to Nashville Hot.

The upcoming Arcadia location expects to have an expanded menu, with hand-tossed pizza and sandwiches in consideration. Living up to its name, Fly Bye aims to have your food out to you in a flash using the latest and greatest technology to make online ordering for curbside pick-up or delivery a breeze.

View the menu at flybyetogo.com and follow @flybyetogo on Instagram for updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zH1Kk_0fpUppHf00
Photo: Fly Bye To Go

Comments / 1

Phoenix, AZ
