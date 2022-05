All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art League Houston presents "Never Free to Rest," a multidisciplinary exhibition of work by Detroit-based artist Rashaun Rucker in the Front Gallery. "Never Free to Rest" features a body of work that compares the life and origins of a commonly found bird in cities around the world known as the Rock Pigeon, to the stereotypes and myths of the constructed identities of Black men in the United States of America.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO