There are currently two active cases of COVID-19 in our campus community: a student and an employee. Both are isolating off campus. Since Jan. 1, 2022, there have been 461 active cases among students and 141 active cases among employees. Active cases are defined as a confirmed positive COVID-19 test among members of our community who have been on campus while possibly infectious.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO