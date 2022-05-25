ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Eden-Monaro and Gippsland are next-door neighbours: why is one seat safe and the other marginal?

By Erik Eklund, Professor of History, Federation University Australia
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago

The recent federal election saw some close calls but few surprises in the regions, where wild electoral swings are rare.

But we should look closer at two regional seats that straddle the NSW/Victorian border: Eden-Monaro and Gippsland. Despite their geographic proximity, these two seats repeatedly return very different results.

Gippsland shows the risk for Labor of never seriously contesting a “safe” Nationals seat, while the example of Eden-Monaro shows it’s possible for Labor to win regional seats if enough resources and time are put in over the long term.

A bellwether seat and a ‘quiet’ regional

The New South Wales seat of Eden-Monaro takes in the far south coast, the Monaro region, and the town of Queanbeyan bordering the ACT.

It’s widely regarded as a bellwether seat because it is usually held by whichever party wins government. This election, sitting Labor member Kristy McBain was returned , with her primary vote up 4.4% and her two-party-preferred vote up by 7.8% to 58.7%.

The neighbouring seat of Gippsland, by contrast, is the typical"quiet" regional, being held by Nationals and their predecessors for more than 100 years.

Gippsland is next to Eden-Monaro on the southern side of the border from Mallacoota and Cann River in the east, through to the Latrobe Valley towns of Traralgon, Morwell and Churchill in the west. At the 2022 election, long-standing Nationals MP Darren Chester increased his primary vote by 1.3% and two-party-preferred vote by 4.4% to 71.1%.

How can we explain such differences across these neighbouring regional electorates?

Gippsland: home to a long-standing incumbent

Chester has been the member for Gippsland since 2008. This level of incumbency gives him a great advantage.

Major parties have increasingly run targeted seat campaigns funnelling resources and volunteers into metropolitan marginals. In other words, marginal city seats get all the love.

This becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. Safe seats are not contested and the incumbent is easily returned, often with an increased majority. This makes future efforts even less likely.

The last major campaign that saw a federal Labor leader visit the seat of Gippsland was Kevin Rudd’s visit before the Gippsland by-election in June 2008. At that time the seat was still within striking distance for Labor with only a 5.9% swing needed .

Eden-Monaro: a short drive from parliament

Eden-Monaro by contrast has a high profile and national standing. Parties want to win it, academics have often studied it and senior politicians are regular visitors.

Proximity to Canberra is a key factor: Eden-Monaro is just a short drive from parliament house.

In the early stages of Anthony Albanese’s leadership, he staked his reputation as a new opposition leader on a “captain’s pick” in Eden-Monaro – former Bega Valley Shire Mayor Kristy McBain.

The strategy paid off. McBain won a narrow victory at the July 2020 by-election.

Drilling down into specific booth votes in Eden-Monaro reveals further important differences.

Both Queanbeyan and the Latrobe Valley towns have a bloc of Labor voters. But while Labor wins decisively in most Queanbeyan booths, it barely outpolls the Nationals in the Valley, and in some cases comes in second. This is likely due to the privatisation and de-industrialisation in the energy sector, which affects jobs in that area.

Both electorates have a small though committed band of Greens who secure 6% to 10% of the vote, and another 10% goes to minor parties such as the United Australia Party and One Nation. But Labor’s capacity to remain competitive in the small rural towns of Eden-Monaro stands out.

Labor polled 43% of the primary vote at Bombala in the southern portion of Eden-Monaro, beating the main Liberal rival at 38%.

Just two hour’s drive south in Orbost, in the Gippsland electorate, Labor polled less than 16% of the primary vote. The incumbent Nationals won 58% .

This strong Labor vote in the small towns of Eden-Monaro hint at the continuation of a deeper tradition, which equated rural working people with the Labor interest.

This tradition is alive and well in Eden-Monaro, as former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s poor 2020 reception in fire-ravaged Cobargo showed. (Incidentally, Cobargo returned a Labor vote of 38%, beating the main Liberal challenger at 29% .)

A tale of two electorates

So small town Eden-Monaro votes Labor while small town Gippsland votes National – even though they’re so geographically close. Why?

Incumbency in Gippsland has enabled the Nationals to oust Labor as the main party of small business owners and small town working class families.

Fewer resources and fewer high profile visits have shaped a long tradition of Labor underperformance, while the Nationals are buoyed and replenished by regular electoral success.

Chester’s performance in the lower house undoubtedly assists the state-wide Senate vote helping the Coalition secure at least two Senate quotas.

By not seriously contesting the safe regionals, Labor worsens its declining primary vote.

But the example of Eden-Monaro however shows this is not necessarily the case, and that a well resourced campaign over many elections could turn an otherwise safe Nationals seat.

Erik Eklund's partner was the Labor candidate for Gippsland at the 2019 federal election, and he worked as a volunteer on her campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Government exits amid shredding snowstorm, Labor ministers make staged entry

The transition from one government to another involves a democratic miracle and a physical mess. In parliament house’s ministerial wing on Monday, shredding machines were working flat out, fragments of their massive output leaving a light snowstorm on the blue corridor carpet as it was carted away. Cardboard boxes had been delivered; enormous wheelie bins were everywhere. How many hours had gone into preparing and working on all those papers suddenly no longer needed, or needing quick and confidential disposal? On the Labor side, the move into power has the air of disorderly order. Staffers still carry a touch...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Lifting the minimum wage is anything but reckless – it's what low earners need

Stand by for something “reckless and dangerous”. That’s what former prime minister Scott Morrison said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would be if he asked the Fair Work Commission to grant a wage rise big enough to cover inflation. It would make Albanese a “loose unit” on the economy. Yet Albanese and his industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke are preparing to do just that ahead of the commission’s deadline of June 7, in time for the increase to take effect on July 1. The increase would amount to a dollar an hour, lifting Australia’s minimum wage from A$20.33 an hour to A$21.36. New Zealand...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Below the Line: How might our new, more diverse parliament change Australia and the Asia-Pacific? – podcast

Right from the outset, it is clear Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s agenda is very different to his predecessor Scott Morrison’s – from emphasising his commitment to fighting climate change to foreign leaders in Tokyo, to displaying the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags at his Parliament House press conferences. In this final episode of our election podcast Below the Line, our expert panel discusses the possible impacts the election result may have on government policy, from Canberra to the world stage. What can Albanese get done, in concert with the independents, the Greens and other MPs? They’re joined by PhD student Phoebe...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheConversationAU

The ‘Biloela family’ are going home – but what will Labor do with thousands of other asylum seekers in limbo in Australia?

The long-running case of the “Biloela family” has taken a step forward, after the new Labor government confirmed they would be allowed to return home to Queensland. Interim home affairs minister Jim Chalmers said on Friday the Murugappan family (also known as the Nadesalingam family) can finally go home to Biloela on bridging visas. But their final immigration status is still outstanding. It’s yet to be seen if the immigration minister will choose to exercise their discretion to grant them permanent visas. So what are the other main policies we can expect from the newly elected government affecting thousands more asylum...
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Chester
Person
Kevin Rudd
Person
Anthony Albanese
TheConversationAU

As Albanese heads to the Quad, what are the security challenges facing Australia's new government?

Extreme weather events are the new normal. The use of nuclear weapons by Vladimir Putin’s Russian military is now an unthinkable possibility. And Xi Jinping’s China, our largest trading partner and rising superpower, is pulling down the shutters. So no pressure then, for our freshly-minted 31st prime minister as he flies into the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in Tokyo this week. The immediate challenge facing incoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong is to reassure allies and friends of continuity and certainty. But more than that, the change of government presents an opportunity to build confidence in Australia’s capacity,...
INDIA
TheConversationAU

On the Pacific, the new government must be bold and go big. Here's how the repair work could begin

The federal election has delivered a monumental win for Australia’s relations with the Pacific. The stunning victories of the teal and Greens candidates means climate action will be at the top of the new government’s agenda. In one fell swoop, the Pacific’s leading source of deep frustration with Australia is back at the centre of policy debate. The Australian government and its Pacific neighbours are now much closer to being on the same page. This is a profoundly important turn of events, allowing other much-needed improvements to Australia’s regional image and outreach. When it comes to the Pacific, the new government must...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Victors and feather dusters as election changes the guard

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Emma Larouche, from the University of Canberra’s Media and Communications team, look at the first week of an Albanese government. They discuss Prime Minister Albanese’s trip to the Quad meeting, Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s address to Pacific leaders, the tough times ahead as cost of living pressures increase, and the future of the Liberal Party under Peter Dutton, as it faces a massive rebuilding task after losing a swag of seats to “teals”. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
ELECTIONS
TheConversationAU

We keep hearing about a First Nations Voice to parliament, but what would it actually look like in practice?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese began his election night victory speech by declaring: “I commit to the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full.” This commitment, delivered on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the Uluru Statement, is monumentally important to First Nations people and to the nation. Albanese’s words stand in stark contrast to those of former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who initially rejected the Uluru Statement in 2017, and show how far the public debate has come. They mark an important shift away from the Morrison government’s more limited co-design process on a Voice to Parliament. ...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neighbours#Gippsland#New South Wales#South Coast#Nsw Victorian#Labor#Morwell
TheConversationAU

A new dawn over stormy seas: how Labor should manage the economy

Labor has inherited an economy with a pretty full “head of steam”. Domestic demand is growing strongly, fuelled by households flush with cash (and enriched by big increases in property prices) full pipelines of housing construction and government-funded infrastructure businesses apparently keener to invest than for more than a decade. Unemployment has fallen to its lowest for 48 years with only 1.3 unemployed for each vacant job. And Australia has also been one of very few economies to benefit financially from the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on food and energy prices. Stormy weather But Labor has also inherited an economy which,...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Legalise Cannabis Australia did well at the ballot box – but reform is most likely to come from a cautious approach

One of the surprising results from the federal election was a record vote for Legalise Cannabis Australia, a minor party previously known as the Help End Marijuana Prohibition (HEMP) party. The party received 2-7% of the Senate vote in most states and territories, narrowly missing out on a Senate seat in Queensland. This follows a notable result in the 2021 Western Australian state election, where it picked up two seats in the Legislative Council. Does the success of this single issue minor party mean Australians are finally ready to “legalise it”? ...
SENATE
TheConversationAU

Albanese wants to 'change the way' we do politics in Australia. Here are 4 ways to do it

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to “change the way” we do politics in Australia by avoiding soundbites and “actually answering questions”. This is part of his plan for “rebuilding respect” for politics itself. Even before the uninspiring, adversarialelection campaign, we knew Australians had little affection for politicians and politics. Levels of distrust in government “soared” in 2021, according to pollster Roy Morgan. But this does not mean Australians are disengaged. The record number of new independent MPs, coupled with the large numbers of volunteers who helped those campaigns, are serious indicators people will get involved if they feel like they can...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

After many false dawns, Australians finally voted for stronger climate action. Here's why this election was different

Before the 2019 federal election, many people expected Australia would vote for faster climate action. That, of course, didn’t happen. But just three years later, the climate election arrived at last. The question is – what changed? In short: Reality hit. Over the Morrison government’s term, the east coast was ravaged by the Black Summer of megafires. Then came the devastating floods. These disasters proved to us what scientists have long predicted: climate change isn’t a future threat, it’s here, now. Since 2019, Australia has been under growing international pressure to do more on climate, given we have (correctly) been...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

Clive Palmer and One Nation flopped at the election. What happened?

Many commentators tipped Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party (UAP) and Pauline Hanson’s One Nation to perform well this election by scooping up the “freedom” and anti-vax vote from voters angry about how the pandemic was handled. But this wasn’t the case. The parties did see a modest rise in their vote, but not enough to translate into significant electoral success. Neither party won any seats in the lower house. UAP candidate Ralph Babet is likely to pick up Victoria’s sixth Senate seat – in part thanks to preferences from the Coalition, who put UAP second on their how to vote cards...
SENATE
TheConversationAU

Albanese will bring a different style of leadership to the PM's office –– can Australia make the adjustment?

One of the fundamental questions that emerges from the election of Anthony Albanese’s Labor government is whether Australia will put behind it a decade and a half of instability in the prime ministership. With Scott Morrison’s defeat, the country now boasts the dubious record of having whirled through five prime ministers – Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison – since the fall of John Howard’s long-term Coalition government in 2007. Morrison was the longest serving of those national leaders, surviving for three years and nine months. It might be surprising to readers that since the birth...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

We're about to have Australia's most diverse parliament yet – but there's still a long way to go

The message from Saturday’s election result was clear: Australians want a political reset. And not just about issues such as government integrity and climate change. While much attention has been directed at the teal wave of independents, another change is taking place to the composition of parliament. This Australian parliament is shaping to be the most diverse yet in its ethnic and cultural background. Capital Hill is about to see a substantial injection of colour. Read more: Did Australia just make a move to...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Did Australia just make a move to the left?

Political commentators often use the idea of a political spectrum from left to right as shorthand for understanding political ideologies, parties and programs. Derived from the arrangement of the National Assembly in the French Revolution, it has been a remarkably resilient form of political shorthand. Is it useful is explaining what has happened in the 2022 Australian federal election? The customary way of considering such matters has been to regard the Liberals and Nationals as parties of the right, and Labor and the Greens as parties of the left. Terms such as centre right and centre left have sometimes been used...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Good timing and hard work: behind the election's 'Greenslide'

During Saturday’s election, 31.5% of the voters deserted the major parties, with a swag of female teal independents tipping Liberal MPs out of their heartland urban seats. By contrast, the underestimated Greens had a sensational election, surprising many pundits with the strength of their support. Even though their lower house vote increased by just 1.5% overall, their concentrated support saw the Greens gain two, potentially three, seats in Brisbane. Their traditional strength in the Senate is set to grow, potentially to an all time high of 12 senators. That would give them the balance of power. So, how did the...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Australia's social housing system is critically stressed. Many eligible applicants simply give up

Plenty was said in the election campaign about the very real challenges faced by first home buyers and by homeowners already mortgaged to the hilt. But little comment focused on the cost-of-living predicament faced by low income renters. Our new report, released today, reveals a social housing system critically stressed, with demand rapidly outpacing supply. Many eligible applicants in need simply give up on ever being allocated a spot. Probably far more, knowing their faint hope of a tenancy offer, never even apply. Read more: ...
HOUSING
TheConversationAU

Below the Line: Has Australia's political landscape changed forever? – podcast

Politics can be slow-moving, until all of a sudden it isn’t. As political scientist Simon Jackman says in today’s episode of Below the Line, “politics is very non-linear. You get these steady, secular trends in voter sentiment, and then you’ll have that breakthrough election where that will convert into seats”. 2022 was that breakthrough election. The Liberal party was turfed out, not just from government but also from many of its blue-ribbon seats, and we saw a historic wave of climate-focused candidates elected from outside the major parties. In this episode of Below the Line, our expert panel dissects the results of...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Changing the Australian Constitution is not easy. But we need to stop thinking it's impossible

Supporters of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament have celebrated the commitment of the new Albanese government to put the issue to a referendum. But is government support enough? It’s a start, but the road to referendum success is a hard one, as it was always meant to be. The Constitution was meant to be hard to change When the Constitution was being written in the 1890s, the initial expectation was that it would be enacted by the British and they would control the enactment of any changes to it, just as they did for Canada. But the drafters of...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy