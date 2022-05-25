ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Identified as Dream Coach for European Giants Following Manchester City Spell

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vS4i_0fpUkNgm00

A recent report from France has stated that current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is now the 'dream coach' of one European giant, when his spell at the Etihad Stadium eventually comes to an end.

After winning his fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons, P ep Guardiola’s response to potentially signing a new deal at Manchester City was admitting that he was too ‘exhausted’ to even address such a questionm after his side’s dramatic 3-2 win against Aston Villa on the final day of the campaign.

However, the Catalan boss had previously made his stance clear in an interview with Sky Sports News by confirming that he will only make a decision on whether he plans to commit his future at the Etihad Stadium by the end of the 2022/23 season.

With the Spaniard's current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023, his statement added a sense of uncertainty amongst a majority of the Manchester City fans regarding whether he will decide to extend his contract beyond the end of the following season.

It has now been revealed that a top European club are already planning the decorated coach’s arrival by the time his contract runs out at the Etihad Stadium next year.

As per a report by French newspaper L’Equipe , Pep Guardiola is Paris Saint-Germain and their Qatari owners’ ‘dream coach’.

IMAGO / PA Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0gNG_0fpUkNgm00

While it was expected that the Ligue 1 champions would show Mauricio Pochettino the door as he is said to have ‘underwhelmed’ at the Parc des Princes due to failing to win the coveted Champions League last term, it has been suggested that the Argentine could stay for an additional campaign.

IMAGO / PA Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKETv_0fpUkNgm00

IMAGO / PA Images

Further details suggest that PSG have an eye on Pep Guardiola’s contractual situation at Manchester City, which could also dictate Mauricio Pochettino’s future in the French capital.

The report does reiterate that despite the City head coach not revealing where his future lies, there is a possibility that he ends up signing a contract extension on the blue side of Manchester.

With a wide array of credible reporters even stating that Pep Guardiola is in talks with City to put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension in 2025, only time will tell whether taking over the PSG job sways him towards an exit next year.

