Dense Fog Advisory issued for Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gilpin, northeastern Clear Creek, northern Jefferson and south central Boulder Counties through 1215 PM MDT At 1146 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Floyd Hill, or 24 miles west of Denver, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. Locations impacted include Northwestern Lakewood, western Arvada, western Wheat Ridge, Golden, Evergreen, Idaho Springs, Central City, Black Hawk, Rollinsville, Idledale, Blue Valley, Crisman, Rocky Flats, Eldorado Springs, White Ranch Open Space, Aspen Springs, Kittredge, Wallstreet, Salina and Pinecliffe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
