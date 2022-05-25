Dense Fog Advisory issued for Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson County Below 9000 Feet; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jackson and northwestern Larimer Counties through 1230 PM MDT At 1142 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Walden, or 52 miles southwest of Laramie, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Accumulating hail is also possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Walden, Brownlee, Four Corners and Glendevey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO