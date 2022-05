Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan is preparing to graduate, and his parents organised he sweetest surprise for him ahead of the monumentous occasion, and it left him in tears. The Hollywood actress and her husband, Michael Douglas, flew Dylan's uncle, Lyndon, out, and it was clear that a close bond was shared as Dylan was immediately in tears as soon as he sighted his family member. "You're my boy, my pride my joy," Lyndon sung, as Dylan got up from the gathering of his friends to embrace him.

