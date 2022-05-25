ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tremonton, UT

Community Calendar — May 25, 2022

Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Boys & Girls Club dinner and auctionThe Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah will host its annual “Night Out for Kids” dinner and auction Friday, July 17 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds events center, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton. The annual event raises funds to...

Jay R Christensen

Jay R Christensen 12/8/1954 - 5/26/2022 Attention, J-Mart Shoppers, with deep sadness we announce that the owner and proprietor of J-Mart has passed away and will no longer be able to serve you at this time. Jay R Christensen was a man who loved to help his neighbors, friends, and family. The doors to his home and shop were always open. Jay was a loving grandpa who spent his time helping others, tinkering, and supporting his kids and grandkids by going to plays, sporting events, livestock shows and any other "fine activity" his family could dream up. Jay R loved to find a bargain and store it on his property until he or some other person he knew needed it for a project. Nothing made him happier than to dig some item he bought at a swap meet, N.P.S., or salvaged from a job site and give it new life in the hands of someone in need.
TREMONTON, UT
Morris, Paul Isaac

Paul Isaac Morris, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home in North Logan. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 27, 2022 in the Bentwood Ward Chapel, 1650 East 2600 North in North Logan. No viewing will be held prior to the services. A complete obituary may be viewed, and memories may be shared with the family, at www.whitepinefunerals.com To view the services via Zoom, please click on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89831711982.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Dog-friendly park in jeopardy due to excessive waste

Jens Johansen Park in Logan is in jeopardy of losing its dog-friendly status due to dog owners failing to pick up after their pets. Maintenance crews with Logan city’s Parks and Recreation Department have reported excessive amounts of dog waste being left on park grounds. According to Ed Stevens, the department’s executive director, neighbors surrounding the park have also been allowing their dogs to wander to the off-leash park.
LOGAN, UT
Visionary Homes removes non-disparagement clause after controversy

After members of the Providence City Council voiced their concerns about the ethicality and legality of non-disparagement agreements in Visionary Homes’ contracts with buyers, the clause has been discontinued. When Providence City Council Member Joshua Paulsen first saw the clause, he was unhappy with how he felt it could...
PROVIDENCE, UT
Bowen, Stephen Carlisle

Bowen Stephen Carlisle Bowen 75 Logan passed away April 21, 2022. For the complete obituary, and to share memories with the family, go to www.whitepinefunerals.com .
LOGAN, UT
Logan district ranger of 14 years retires

Jennefer Parker, the longtime Logan district ranger for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, began her retirement on April 30, ending a career that began almost 34 years ago. Before starting in Logan in 2008, Parker worked in the Clearwater National Forest. During her time in Logan, she said she enjoyed working...
LOGAN, UT
USU's Rivera nearly qualifies for nationals in women's 10,000

On paper, Utah State distance runner Mica Rivera wasn't supposed to be much of a factor in her race on Day 2 of the NCAA West Preliminary Track & Field Championships, but she put together the best performance of her collegiate career. The Herriman native finished 14th in the 10,000...
LOGAN, UT

