HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep those umbrellas handy again today. You will likely need them off and on all day. It could be soggy at times out there today. There might even be some rumbles of thunder here at there. The good news is that as the system slowly pulls away, the rain chances will start to go with it. Highs will be much cooler, only topping out in the low 70s. It will be a comfortable second day of the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville.

HAZARD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO