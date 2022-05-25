This Is the County in the Billings, MT Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Billings metropolitan area, located in Montana, a total of 45,454 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,882 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Billings than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Billings metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carbon County in Montana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,089 confirmed infections in Carbon County, or 19,808 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Carbon County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Billings metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 266 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carbon County, below the 346 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Billings metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Carbon County, MT 19,808 2,089 266 28 2 Golden Valley County, MT 20,718 150 691 5 3 Yellowstone County, MT 27,383 43,215 350 552

