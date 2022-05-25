ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fpUft1x00 To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Clarksville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, a total of 71,053 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,108 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Clarksville, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Clarksville metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Christian County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 16,395 confirmed infections in Christian County, or 22,688 for every 100,000 people.

Though Christian County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Clarksville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 292 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Christian County, compared to 296 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Clarksville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Christian County, KY 22,688 16,395 292 211
2 Montgomery County, TN 25,778 50,624 296 582
3 Trigg County, KY 28,123 4,034 314 45

#Covid#Americans
