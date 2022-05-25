This Is the County in the Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 76,837 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 32,113 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Champaign-Urbana than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Champaign metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Piatt County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,600 confirmed infections in Piatt County, or 28,003 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Piatt County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Champaign metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 140 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Piatt County, below the 158 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Champaign-Urbana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Piatt County, IL 28,003 4,600 140 23 2 Champaign County, IL 32,332 67,719 138 288 3 Ford County, IL 33,721 4,518 500 67

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .