This Is the County in the Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 65,192 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,297 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Cedar Rapids, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Cedar Rapids metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Benton County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,129 confirmed infections in Benton County, or 23,917 for every 100,000 people.

Though Benton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cedar Rapids metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 300 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Benton County, above the 274 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cedar Rapids metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Benton County, IA 23,917 6,129 300 77 2 Linn County, IA 24,097 53,524 263 585 3 Jones County, IA 26,930 5,539 355 73

