This Is the County in the Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Burlington-South Burlington metropolitan area, located in Vermont, a total of 46,505 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,328 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Burlington-South Burlington is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Burlington metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grand Isle County in Vermont has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,142 confirmed infections in Grand Isle County, or 16,396 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Grand Isle County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Burlington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 72 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Grand Isle County, below the 115 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Burlington-South Burlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Grand Isle County, VT 16,396 1,142 72 5 2 Franklin County, VT 21,183 10,385 139 68 3 Chittenden County, VT 21,584 34,978 109 177

