This Is the County in the Brunswick, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Brunswick metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 30,071 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,778 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Brunswick, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Brunswick metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, McIntosh County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,474 confirmed infections in McIntosh County, or 17,521 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does McIntosh County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Brunswick metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 262 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in McIntosh County, below the 472 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Brunswick metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 McIntosh County, GA 17,521 2,474 262 37 2 Brantley County, GA 22,472 4,171 587 109 3 Glynn County, GA 27,897 23,426 482 405

