Business

Britain's M&S pulls out of Russia and warns on outlook

By James Davey
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lR1CO_0fpUfiZC00

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) will end its franchise agreement in Russia in the coming months and joined rivals in warning about the outlook for the current year amid a worsening cost-of-living crunch.

The 138-year-old clothing and food company ceased shipments in March to FiBA, its Turkish franchise partner in Russia, and said on Wednesday it would pull out of the relationship there, taking a charge of 31 million pounds ($39 million). read more

Several high profile western firms have announced plans to leave Russia since its invasion of Ukraine including McDonald's (MCD.N), Starbucks (SBUX.O) and Renault (RENA.PA).

M&S had previously said it was unable to close its 48 Russian stores, which employ about 1,000 people, due to complex legal arrangements with its local partner.

Steve Rowe, who is stepping down as chief executive after six years in the top job, ending a 39-year career at M&S, told reporters there was no prospect of the retailer returning to Russia while President Vladimir Putin remained in power.

M&S reported adjusted pretax profit of 522.9 million pounds in the year to April 2 - in line with forecasts and up from just 41.6 million pounds in the pandemic hit 2020-21 year.

But for the current 2022-23 year, M&S cautioned it was starting from a lower profit base because it would not see a repeat of UK government business rates relief or any profit from Russia, and also expected only a minimal contribution to income from Ocado Retail, its online delivery joint venture with Ocado (OCDO.L), which has slashed its growth outlook. read more

"The business is now much better positioned and had an encouraging start to the year. However, given the increasing cost pressures and consumer uncertainty, we do not currently expect to progress from this lower profit base in 2022-23," M&S said.

Prior to the update, analysts were on average forecasting profit of 449.4 million pounds in 2022-23, according to Refinitiv data.

INCOME SQUEEZE

Last month, Tesco (TSCO.L) and Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) both warned of lower profit this year.

Shares in M&S were up 0.3% at 0914 GMT, paring losses so far this year to 42.6%.

British consumers, facing the biggest squeeze on disposable income since at least the 1950s, were hit last month by a double whammy of surging household energy costs and higher taxes.

Data published last week showed overall inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.0% and the Bank of England thinks it will climb above 10% later this year. read more

Analysts say M&S's bias towards older, more affluent customers gives it some protection from the crisis, but are still concerned they will feel the pinch, with its food business at risk of shoppers trading down to cheaper rivals.

M&S said it expected the impact of declining real incomes to sharpen in the second half and endure for at least the remainder of the financial year. It expects the rate of cost growth to subside by the third quarter.

M&S said trading in the first six weeks of the new financial year had been ahead of the comparable periods in 2021-22.

Rowe will be succeeded by food boss and joint chief operating officer Stuart Machin.

($1 = 0.7974 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Paul Sandle and David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
rigzone.com

EU Russian Oil Snub Appears to Be Gathering Momentum

Producers of Russian crude are finding it increasingly difficult to sell barrels in their traditional European market. — Producers of Russian crude are finding it increasingly difficult to sell barrels in their traditional European market since President Vladimir Putin launched an assault on Ukraine. While the European Union has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Ukraine crisis is much broader than Russia versus the West, former Finland PM says

Russian’s invasion of Ukraine has caused the European Union to take unprecedented action against Moscow across security, defense and economic fronts. The former Prime Minister of Finland, Alexander Stubb, Ukraine’s former Finance Minister, Natalie Jaresko, and Austria’s Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg, join CNBC to give their expert assessment on the situation.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Steve Rowe
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M S#Britain#Marks Spencer#Uk#British#Turkish#Mcdonald#Russian
TheConversationAU

Military history is repeating for Russia under Putin's regime of thieves

In explaining the reasons for Russia’s unexpected military weakness in Ukraine, few have expressed it better than The Economist. The magazine noted “the incurable inadequacy of despotic power” and “the cheating, bribery and peculation” that is “characteristic of the entire administration”. Peculation means embezzlement. It’s a word rarely used nowadays; these words were in fact published by The Economist in October 1854, when Russia was in the process of losing the Crimean War. But they might just easily be about Russia today, under Vladimir Putin, and the mess of its invasion of its far smaller neighbour. Rarely have the...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Decolonize Russia

The former national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski once said that without Ukraine, Russia would cease to be an empire. It’s a pithy statement, but it’s not true. Even if Vladimir Putin fails to wrest back Ukraine, his country will remain a haphazard amalgamation of regions and nations with hugely varied histories, cultures, and languages. The Kremlin will continue ruling over colonial holdings in places including Chechnya, Tatarstan, Siberia, and the Arctic.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ukraine Says Troops May Retreat From Eastern Region As Russia Advances

Ukrainian forces may have to retreat from their last pocket in the Luhansk region to avoid being captured, a Ukrainian official said, as Russian troops press an advance in the east that has shifted the momentum of the three-month-old war. A withdrawal could bring Russian President Vladimir Putin closer to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin accuses Ukraine of 'sabotaging' negotiating process

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of "sabotaging" the negotiating process between the two countries, the Kremlin said, citing comments he made to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in a phone call on Friday. Putin also informed Nehammer about actions that Russia was taking to secure safe...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

