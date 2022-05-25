ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

This Is the County in the Dothan, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fpUfaVO00 To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dothan metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 36,936 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,962 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Dothan, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Dothan metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Geneva County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,499 confirmed infections in Geneva County, or 24,533 for every 100,000 people.

Though Geneva County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dothan metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 619 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Geneva County, above the 504 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dothan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Geneva County, AL 24,533 6,499 619 164
2 Houston County, AL 24,771 25,849 485 506
3 Henry County, AL 26,793 4,588 444 76

#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
