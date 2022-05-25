This Is the County in the Dayton, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dayton metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 193,036 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,050 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Dayton, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Dayton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Greene County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 38,276 confirmed infections in Greene County, or 23,084 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Greene County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dayton metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 309 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Greene County, below the 376 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dayton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Greene County, OH 23,084 38,276 309 513 2 Montgomery County, OH 24,199 128,747 380 2,020 3 Miami County, OH 24,822 26,013 463 485

