Rice County, MN

Rice County Special Primary Election Results

By Gordy Kosfeld
 4 days ago
Turnout was extremely light in RIce County with 1,878 votes cast of 22,744 registered voters in the 16 Rice County precincts in U.S. Congressional District 1. Final unofficial results from the county were completed at 9:31 p.m. These will...

Power 96

Filing For Public Offices is Open in Rice County Minnesota

Notice of Filing for 2022 General Election in all Minnesota Counties and Municipalities has begun and runs through 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Up for election are Rice County offices for Sheriff and County Attorney. County Commissioner District 3 includes Faribault Precincts 2 and 3. County Commissioner District 4...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
CBS Minnesota

Feds Investigating Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Organic Strawberries; Cases Reported In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal and local officials are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to organic strawberries sold at grocers such as Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi. In a statement, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that consumers in Minnesota, California and Canada reported getting sick after eating fresh organic strawberries sold under the FreshKampo brand. While the potentially contaminated berries are currently past self life, consumers who froze the berries between March 5 and April 25 are advised to throw the fruit away. The FreshKampo strawberries were sold at retailers such as Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart. Those who are not vaccinated against hepatitis A and might have eaten the FreshKampo strawberries in the last two weeks are advised to consult their doctor immediately. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever. Hepatitis A spreads from contaminated food or water, or contact with an infected person.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

MPCA Fines 3M $2.8 Million For Minnesota Hazardous Waste Violations

A major Minnesota employer is being fined more than $2.8 million for violating pollution-related regulations. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the civil penalty stems from a two-year investigation involving a series of hazardous waste violations at the 3M plant in Cottage Grove. It found numerous violations dating back to 1996 involving materials sent to the facilities incinerator, the storage of about 1300 containers of hazardous waste, releases from damaged storage containers, and a variety of infractions concerning testing for hazardous materials in the plant's waste stream and failing to meet the requirements of the permits issued for operating the facility.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota Legislature passes sweeping hemp industry reforms

Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune has a piece on the Minnesota Legislature passing a sweeping set of hemp industry reforms that will allow, among other things, small amounts of hemp-derived THC to be legally sold in edibles and drinks to those 21 and older. Employees working as psychiatric associates,...
Power 96

Second Former Top Official Of Rochester Firm Charged With Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A second former high-ranking official of a Rochester-based company has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her employer. The case against 54-year-old Loretta Taylor of St. Charles was filed Wednesday. Taylor was the financial controller for Reichel Foods when the...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Bizarre’: Southern Minnesota Ghost Town Still Attracting Summer Visitors

Originally published May 25 FORESTVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — It was once a thriving community in our state. Now, Forestville’s population is zero. But its buildings remain. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us on a tour of a treasured ghost town in Fillmore County, near the Iowa border. — All across southern Minnesota, you’ll find hustling and bustling towns and then you’ll find one that’s the exact opposite. A quiet, little hamlet with no businesses, no traffic and no residents. Because Forestville doesn’t need a mayor, Matt Eidem is the town’s site manager. “It was a pretty prominent town because of its position on the stagecoach...
Power 96

Iowa Man May Have Set Olmsted County Speeding Record

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An Iowa man may have set a speeding ticket record in Olmsted County last week. He was clocked at nearly 160 mph on Highway 52. According to the trooper’s citation, a car that was traveling “at a very high rate of speed” was spotted on southbound Highway 52 in Goodhue County around 10:30 pm May 19.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Several Motorcycle Accidents Reported Saturday In Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - There were at least five crashes involving motorcycles in Minnesota on Saturday. One motorcyclist collided with a farm tractor and two involved deer. Here is the rundown based on reports from the Minnesota State Patrol:. 1:45 pm - Chaska: A motorcyclist was driving on...
MINNESOTA STATE
steeledodgenews.com

Owatonna nurse files suit against Mayo Clinic

An Owatonna woman who was reportedly terminated from her job as a nurse for Mayo Clinic has filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming the healthcare giant violated her religious rights. In October, Mayo Clinic made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all employees. Shelly Kiel, who worked as a licensed practical...
Power 96

Crash Closes Northbound 52 Near Zumbrota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Northbound Highway 52 has been completely closed to traffic in an area just south of Zumbrota because of a traffic crash. The Minnesota Department of Transportation established a detour that is routing all northbound traffic east on 490th Street and then north on 195th Avenue before heading back to you Highway 52 on Goodhue County Road 10 into Zumbrota. MnDOT is indicating the detour could be in place for several hours.
ZUMBROTA, MN
KCJJ

Minnesota woman accused of defrauding IC credit union out of thousands of dollars

A suspect in dozens of identity theft cases is accused of defrauding an Iowa City credit union out of thousands of dollars. Iowa City Police say 39-year-old Maegen Fortin of Minneapolis opened an account at Green State Credit Union on the morning of January 6th, 2021. Fortin allegedly created the account over the phone using the identity of another Minnesota resident. Police say Fortin then used that person’s credit history to obtain a $10,000 “home improvement” loan.
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

Clear Lake woman gets probation for meth and pot

MASON CITY, Iowa – Methamphetamine and marijuana mean probation for a Clear Lake woman. Denise Marie Back, 60, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense. Law enforcement says it...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
Power 96

2 Students Injured in Winona Area School Bus Crash

There was an injury traffic crash involving a school bus yesterday near Winona. The Winona Daily News is reporting a school bus and another vehicle collided at the intersection of County Road 7 and Winona County Road 12, which runs parallel to I-90 about 5 miles southeast of Winona. According to the newspaper, the Winona County Sheriff's Office ticketed the 69-year-old school bus driver for failure to yield because he pulled away from a stop sign into the path of the second vehicle.
WINONA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Goodhue County sheriff reports

Larry Prebe reported on May 12 that his shop and a storage shed on Highway 61 in Frontenac had been broken sometime in the past month. Prebe is currently working on creating a list of missing items. A catalytic converter had been taken off of a vehicle parked outside the shop. No value reported.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
kchanews.com

One Person Wounded in North Iowa Campground Shooting

A parking issue appears to have led to one person being shot at a campground in Mason City Friday night. The Mason City Police Department says a disagreement between campers at the MacNider Campground (901 Birch Drive) led to the shooting, reported to authorities shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found one person who had been struck by gunfire and transported the unidentified victim to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Mason City Fire Department paramedics. Law enforcement quickly identified the shooter and took the unnamed subject into custody.
MASON CITY, IA
Power 96

Power 96

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

