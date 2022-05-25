Biz Beat: Rent a bike on the Cardin Trail with Fin, Cecil County Tourism Awards

Related
Troutless Maryland stream gets restoration green light
Maryland regulators have given a green light to a controversial restoration project in the state’s only Coastal Plain stream to have supported brook trout until recently. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a proposal by the state’s Department of Natural Resources to restore a portion of Jabez Branch, a tributary of the Severn River in Anne […]
Baltimore City And Surrounding Communities Experiencing High Community Transmission Of COVID-19
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, and Anne Arundel County are all areas of high community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New data indicates there are 283 cases per 100,000 people in Baltimore over the last seven days, and the hospitalizations per case rate grew to 11.8 admissions per 100,000 cases. Howard County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Kelly Russo recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms and if you are at high risk for severe illness, considering additional precautions,...
Thanks to Kent County Commissioners for Senior Housing in Millington
The Kent County Commission on Aging would like to take this opportunity to thank the Commissioners of Kent County for approving the transfer of the Millington Elementary School property to the town of Millington for conversion to senior housing. There continues to be a shortage of affordable housing here, and we commend the Commissioners for recognizing this need. Caring and concern of this nature are what make Kent County a wonderful place to live.
Why Chestertown and Rock Hall Have Become a Destination for Romantic Sailing Adventures
Most visitors come to luxuriate in the romantic history of Chestertown and its sister village, Rock Hall, but the real attraction is getting out on the water. To get to this peninsula on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, drive across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, and then head north past cornfields and stunning water views. Once you’ve arrived, it’s time to feast on freshly caught seafood, browse antiques shops, and stay at dreamy waterfront inns.
Glen Burnie Farmers Market delay opening to Spring 2023
Those looking forward to the Glen Burnie Farmers Market this year will have to wait another year to attend.
No trash, recycling, or yard materials collection on Memorial Day; drop-off centers closed
TOWSON, MD—On Monday, May 30, trash, single stream recyclables, and yard materials will not be collected in Baltimore County, and all drop-off centers will be closed. This holiday marks the first use of the County’s new “slide” schedule for make-up collection days. All trash, recycling and yard material curbside collections scheduled on or after Monday, May 30, will shift and … Continue reading "No trash, recycling, or yard materials collection on Memorial Day; drop-off centers closed" The post No trash, recycling, or yard materials collection on Memorial Day; drop-off centers closed appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Most expensive home in Baltimore County back on the market
Baltimore County’s most expensive home is back on the market — one year after setting a sales record in the area. The Wall Street Journal is reporting the four-bedroom, more than 15,000-square-foot home in suburban Caves Valley has been listed for $12 million — just a year after it sold for a record $11.5 million, which beat the previous record sale in the area by $3.5 million.
Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog
Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
Under its acting director, Baltimore County’s biggest department sees an exodus of senior staff
Herself not a licensed engineer, D’Andrea Walker is bringing in personnel that lack qualifications, critics say. County Executive Johnny Olszewski expresses “full support” for his public works chief. Increasingly over the past year, turnover of senior staff at Baltimore County’s Department of Public Works and Transportation has...
More severe storms possible Friday night, particularly south of Baltimore
UPDATE (9 p.m.) -- Tornado warning canceled for Charles, Calvert, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties. UPDATE (8:40 p.m.) -- TORNADO WARNING for Charles, Calvert, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties until 9 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-27 12:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for District of Columbia...central, northern and north central Maryland...and northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for District of Columbia...central, northern and north central Maryland...and northern Virginia. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The District of Columbia Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Baltimore City in northern Maryland Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Howard County in central Maryland Eastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Northern Prince Georges County in central Maryland East central Arlington County in northern Virginia * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1229 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sykesville to near Columbia to Beltsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, Clinton, Olney, Pikesville, College Park, Crofton, Middle River, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Cockeysville, Langley Park, Beltsville, Elkridge, Riviera Beach and Forestville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Exposure to Pool Chemicals Sickens 2 in West Ocean City
WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- A woman and a 6-year-old child were taken to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore after being exposed to a toxic gas while swimming in the indoor pool at Francis Scott Key Family Resort in West Ocean City, authorities said. The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said that...
Maryland resident handed record sentence for connection to cockfighting operation: official
A Baltimore County man was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted this week on numerous counts of animal cruelty and cockfighting, the longest sentence ever handed down in such a case, according to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jose Luis Lopez-Villalba, 42, of Windsor...
ShoreRivers Safe to Swim Weekend Report
Along with summer swimming comes ShoreRivers Bacteria Monitoring season has officially started. The Good news is that all of the Eastern Bay sites passed this week. The Choptank, not so much.
16 W Cross St
1 Bedroom w/Den ~ EOG in Historic Federal Hill - Renovated 1 bedroom EOG townhome w/ BONUS DEN in historic Federal Hill boasts hardwood floors throughout. The fully-equipped modern kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The 3rd level provides a bedroom/den and leads to the deck with the perfect view! Washer/dryer included for ultimate convenience.
11608 Silvermaple Court – Hunt Valley Station Home for Sale – Coming Soon 5/28/22
11608 Silvermaple Court is four bedroom home in Hunt Valley Station coming on the market for $849,585. It is scheduled to be active for an open house on 5/28/22. This Hunt Valley Station home has 2,198 square feet above ground, which does not include the basement. The lower level is finished with a potential fifth bedroom and full bath.
NRP: Be Ready for Anything on the Water
The week leading up to Memorial Day weekend is National Safe Boating Week, as many boaters get back on the water for the first time this season. On the Chesapeake Bay, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers want you to be prepared for the unexpected. To drive...
Program brings Baltimore Students to OC for work and life skills building opportunity
OCEAN City, Md- College and High school students are getting the chance to live and work in Ocean City this summer as part of a program that builds life and money management skills. The program, known as “Next One Up,” is bringing 9 students from Baltimore to Ocean City where...
Grand Opening of Renaissance Row Apartments in Baltimore
Redevelopment includes 84 units of affordable housing and new Park Heights Renaissance headquarters. (Baltimore, Maryland) – Pennrose, Park Heights Renaissance (PHR), Housing Authority of Baltimore City, and local and state officials celebrated the grand opening of Renaissance Row apartments, an 84-unit affordable, mixed-use community in the historic Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore. The brand-new community transformed blighted housing at the intersection of Park Heights and Rosewood Avenues to create one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for mixed-income families.
