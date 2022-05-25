Biz Beat: Rent a bike on the Cardin Trail with Fin, Cecil County Tourism Awards

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for District of Columbia...central, northern and north central Maryland...and northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for District of Columbia...central, northern and north central Maryland...and northern Virginia. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The District of Columbia Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Baltimore City in northern Maryland Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Howard County in central Maryland Eastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Northern Prince Georges County in central Maryland East central Arlington County in northern Virginia * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1229 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sykesville to near Columbia to Beltsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, Clinton, Olney, Pikesville, College Park, Crofton, Middle River, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Cockeysville, Langley Park, Beltsville, Elkridge, Riviera Beach and Forestville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO