46 years after the fall of Saigon marked the end of the Vietnam War, the 20-year-long conflict remains a contentious subject that has left an impact on nearly every America. Now, Fox Nation dedicates a five-part deep-dive into the subject with ‘The Unauthorized History of the Vietnam War,’ bringing a fresh perspective on one of modern history’s most controversial conflicts. This five-episode series helmed by Fox News' Bret Baier traces the war from its initial breakout through the fall of Saigon.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO