Bonita Springs, FL

OUR THREE FOR 3

 4 days ago

26107 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs; 239-992-0991 or www.bighickory.net. You can arrive by car or by boat at this Bonita Springs standby, which offers serious food in a casual setting. There's plenty of bar fare here, too, with wings on the menu. But you also can savor a plate of fish or...

WINKNEWS.com

Beach expectations for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend means locals are preparing for packed beaches, traffic, and heavy crowds. If you get to the beach before 11 a.m. you’re probably less likely to run into problems. But, people that like to sleep in a little bit later, may find themselves doing laps around a parking lot for a long time.
swfloridadailynews.com

10 summer things to do in Cape Coral, Fort Myers: Go karts, concerts, etc.

Go karts. Cycle-pub parties. Country-music superstars. Zombies. If you’re looking for things to do this summer in Southwest Florida, we’ve got you covered. We’ve been writing about entertainment options all year long. In case you missed them, here are some of our top things to do this summer in the Fort Myers/Cape Coral area (along with links to the original articles).
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

Popular Lighthouse Cafe Adding Outdoor Seating

The Lighthouse Café, a second-generation family-owned restaurant on the east end of Sanibel, has been approved to add outdoor seating to its historic dining scene. The historic Lighthouse Cafe was granted outdoor seating by Planning Commission. SC photo by Dorothy Wallace. The café dates back to the mid 1950s,...
SANIBEL, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

DiVosta’s new Terreno community in Naples offers vibrant lifestyle and stunning homes

DiVosta has started construction of four single-family model homes in Terreno, its new Naples lifestyle community with sales beginning in fall 2022. The models showcase the well-appointed, versatile home designs offered by DiVosta, and the coveted golf course, water and natural preserve views at Terreno, which at build out will include 685 new-construction homes and private resort-style amenities.
NAPLES, FL
Food & Drinks
travelexperta.com

Best Things To Do In Fort Myers, FL (Vacationer’s Choice)

How can you go wrong vacationing in a place like Fort Myers, Florida? You could seriously not plan a single thing, show up, set the GPS for the oceanfront, and go wild. There are tons of restaurants, attractions, and things to do. Your internal compass set for fun would surely find its way. Yet, you still risk running into a restaurant whose service or menu isn’t quite the best or an attraction that could have been passed up for other choices when you have a limited amount of time. Discover the names of the top places to visit and things to do in Fort Myers Florida according to people who have actually visited the area.
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

‘Watts for Dinner’: The Sen – Thai flavors and noodles galore

Our next dining destination is The Sen Asian Noodle Bar located in the former Pei Wei restaurant along Restaurant Row in Freedom Square, on Collier Boulevard. “Sen” or noodles are in abundance here, as is sushi and many of your favorite Thai dishes. Things got off to an...
NAPLES, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Construction moving ahead on Hammock Park Apartments

Construction is moving ahead on Hammock Park Apartments with site work and foundations well underway. Hammock Park is a new luxury apartment complex by FL Star located at the corner of Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard in South Naples. “Hammock Park is a unique design with the buildings surrounding...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Clean Juice Launches first location in Lee County

The first Clean Juice in Lee County launched May 16 in Estero at The Shoppes at University Highlands, a retail strip just north of Miromar Outlets. The new location, 19527 Highland Oaks Drive, is near the intersection of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and Everblades Parkway. Its grand opening celebration is Saturday, June 4, when the first 50 customers will receive free Clean Juice smoothies for a year. Regional franchisee Mark Heinold opened the first area location for the fast-casual chain last fall in North Naples. He plans 10 locations for the USDA-certified organic juice bar in the next several years from North Fort Myers to Marco Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples billionaire David Hoffmann reflects on investing in SWFL

No sooner did David Hoffmann make Forbes’ list of billionaires for the first time did the Naples real estate investor step down as CEO of his Hoffmann Family of Companies. In an exclusive interview with Gulfshore Business, Hoffmann, 69, laughed at the insinuation that he was just trying to make the list prior to cutting back on his corporate duties. David and his wife Jerri’s two sons, Geoff and Greg Hoffmann, were named co-CEOs of the companies earlier this month.
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Three-day seafood fest set for Memorial Day weekend

Looking for good eats and entertainment over the holiday weekend?. Southwest Florida’s Nautical Mile Magazine is hosting the 2022 Seafood Festival and Caribbean Market over Memorial Day Weekend at the German American Social Club. The 25-acre site will spotlight an estimated 400 feet of food trucks featuring dozens of...
CAPE CORAL, FL
srqmagazine.com

New England's LobsterCraft Restaurant to Celebrate the Opening

Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
SARASOTA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Another golf course will be used for new homes and shops. It’s sparked an outcry in this multimillion-dollar community.

The defunct Heron Bay golf course, best known as the former home of the Honda Classic tournaments, could be sold to a developer — or even a neighboring city — to become a mix of housing and retail shops, including restaurants. It’s gotten the attention of neighbors who say the planned construction on the 69.2 acres abutting their upscale houses is not something they ever signed up for — and ...
PARKLAND, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Pulte Homes begins construction of neighborhood amenities at Ventana Pointe

Residents of Ventana Pointe, Pulte Homes’ intimate, new 77-home community with a sought-after Naples location, will soon spend sun-soaked days lounging by the pool with family and neighbors. Pulte Homes has commenced construction of Ventana Pointe’s private amenity center. The amenity campus offers inviting gathering spaces around the...
NAPLES, FL
floridaweekly.com

Life-long residents and first-time visitors alike love the SWFL Visitor Guide

The Southwest Florida Visitor Guide is one of my favorite pieces we produce every year here at SWFL Inc. This tiny but mighty, pocket-sized guide is perfect for a purse or beach bag and features local restaurants, attractions, hotels and services that make Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties wonderful places to live and visit. In addition, 25,000 copies will be distributed to over 100+ high traffic businesses and popular tourist destinations across Southwest Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Here Comes the Sons

David Hoffmann, founder and CEO of the Hoffmann Family of Companies, a privately held family portfolio which includes over 85 companies and brands and 200 real-estate locations throughout the globe, has promoted his sons, Geoff and Greg Hoffmann to the roles of Co-Chief Executive Officers to further continue the growth and vision of the family owned business.
NAPLES, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Gator shuts down Warm Mineral Springs Park

NORTH PORT, Fla. – North Port’s Parks & Rec Department has reported that Warm Mineral Springs Park was temporarily closed Thursday morning due to an alligator being in the area. According to officials, low water levels in the area have caused wildlife to search for new bodies of...
NORTH PORT, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Buffalo brewery plans brew pub, rock climbing for south Fort Myers

A Buffalo, New York-based beer brewer is planning to build a satellite brew pub and restaurant with an adjacent indoor rock-climbing facility in south Fort Myers. Jeff Ware, the owner and founder of Resurgence Brewing Company, said his project is at least two years away from being opened. It would be located at 6150 Exchange Lane, which is just south of the Lee County Sports Complex and just east of the RaceTrac gas station at 14575 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway in south Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL

