ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

Florida Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Place: Dru’s West-Indian Roti Shop, 2968 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers; 239-245-7162 or www.druswestindianroti.com. The Details: All three owners of Dru’s — mother (Dru, the main cook), son and daughter — are natives of Guyana, in the northeast corner of South America, but have called Southwest Florida home for almost 20...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

‘Watts for Dinner’: The Sen – Thai flavors and noodles galore

Our next dining destination is The Sen Asian Noodle Bar located in the former Pei Wei restaurant along Restaurant Row in Freedom Square, on Collier Boulevard. “Sen” or noodles are in abundance here, as is sushi and many of your favorite Thai dishes. Things got off to an...
NAPLES, FL
santivachronicle.com

Popular Lighthouse Cafe Adding Outdoor Seating

The Lighthouse Café, a second-generation family-owned restaurant on the east end of Sanibel, has been approved to add outdoor seating to its historic dining scene. The historic Lighthouse Cafe was granted outdoor seating by Planning Commission. SC photo by Dorothy Wallace. The café dates back to the mid 1950s,...
SANIBEL, FL
srqmagazine.com

New England's LobsterCraft Restaurant to Celebrate the Opening

Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Restaurants
WINKNEWS.com

Beach expectations for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend means locals are preparing for packed beaches, traffic, and heavy crowds. If you get to the beach before 11 a.m. you’re probably less likely to run into problems. But, people that like to sleep in a little bit later, may find themselves doing laps around a parking lot for a long time.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Clean Juice Launches first location in Lee County

The first Clean Juice in Lee County launched May 16 in Estero at The Shoppes at University Highlands, a retail strip just north of Miromar Outlets. The new location, 19527 Highland Oaks Drive, is near the intersection of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and Everblades Parkway. Its grand opening celebration is Saturday, June 4, when the first 50 customers will receive free Clean Juice smoothies for a year. Regional franchisee Mark Heinold opened the first area location for the fast-casual chain last fall in North Naples. He plans 10 locations for the USDA-certified organic juice bar in the next several years from North Fort Myers to Marco Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
travelexperta.com

Best Things To Do In Fort Myers, FL (Vacationer’s Choice)

How can you go wrong vacationing in a place like Fort Myers, Florida? You could seriously not plan a single thing, show up, set the GPS for the oceanfront, and go wild. There are tons of restaurants, attractions, and things to do. Your internal compass set for fun would surely find its way. Yet, you still risk running into a restaurant whose service or menu isn’t quite the best or an attraction that could have been passed up for other choices when you have a limited amount of time. Discover the names of the top places to visit and things to do in Fort Myers Florida according to people who have actually visited the area.
FORT MYERS, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

10 summer things to do in Cape Coral, Fort Myers: Go karts, concerts, etc.

Go karts. Cycle-pub parties. Country-music superstars. Zombies. If you’re looking for things to do this summer in Southwest Florida, we’ve got you covered. We’ve been writing about entertainment options all year long. In case you missed them, here are some of our top things to do this summer in the Fort Myers/Cape Coral area (along with links to the original articles).
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Dhal Puri#Bora#Chinese
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples billionaire David Hoffmann reflects on investing in SWFL

No sooner did David Hoffmann make Forbes’ list of billionaires for the first time did the Naples real estate investor step down as CEO of his Hoffmann Family of Companies. In an exclusive interview with Gulfshore Business, Hoffmann, 69, laughed at the insinuation that he was just trying to make the list prior to cutting back on his corporate duties. David and his wife Jerri’s two sons, Geoff and Greg Hoffmann, were named co-CEOs of the companies earlier this month.
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Three-day seafood fest set for Memorial Day weekend

Looking for good eats and entertainment over the holiday weekend?. Southwest Florida’s Nautical Mile Magazine is hosting the 2022 Seafood Festival and Caribbean Market over Memorial Day Weekend at the German American Social Club. The 25-acre site will spotlight an estimated 400 feet of food trucks featuring dozens of...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Buffalo brewery plans brew pub, rock climbing for south Fort Myers

A Buffalo, New York-based beer brewer is planning to build a satellite brew pub and restaurant with an adjacent indoor rock-climbing facility in south Fort Myers. Jeff Ware, the owner and founder of Resurgence Brewing Company, said his project is at least two years away from being opened. It would be located at 6150 Exchange Lane, which is just south of the Lee County Sports Complex and just east of the RaceTrac gas station at 14575 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway in south Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
floridaweekly.com

Life-long residents and first-time visitors alike love the SWFL Visitor Guide

The Southwest Florida Visitor Guide is one of my favorite pieces we produce every year here at SWFL Inc. This tiny but mighty, pocket-sized guide is perfect for a purse or beach bag and features local restaurants, attractions, hotels and services that make Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties wonderful places to live and visit. In addition, 25,000 copies will be distributed to over 100+ high traffic businesses and popular tourist destinations across Southwest Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Restaurants Near University Town Center

8194 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton, (941) 306-5848, dimsumsarasota.com. Bring your sense of adventure with you to dine on “dim sum all day.” With its mind-blowing variety, Dim Sum King (pictured at top) will keep your palate guessing. If you’re new to the dim sum game, rely on your server to be your guide. We love the shu mai and delicate Shanghai-style dumplings. They also offer an extensive menu of larger Chinese meals which are sure to hit the spot, that is if you can tear yourself away from the tempting and colorful dim sum menu.
BRADENTON, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Gator shuts down Warm Mineral Springs Park

NORTH PORT, Fla. – North Port’s Parks & Rec Department has reported that Warm Mineral Springs Park was temporarily closed Thursday morning due to an alligator being in the area. According to officials, low water levels in the area have caused wildlife to search for new bodies of...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida’s newest, most powerful radar takes its place

WINK, the Weather Authority was already the station viewers trusted for storm coverage. And this hurricane season, storm reporting will be even stronger thanks to its new dual-polarization Doppler radar. It’s Southwest Florida’s most advanced Doppler radar. WINK News now has a dual-pol doppler radar, the most advanced,...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Southwest Florida International Airprot reports historic April traffic

During April, 1,221,628 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, an increase of 10.4% compared to April 2021, marking the fifth consecutive month serving over 1 million passengers. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 34% compared to last year. The traffic leader in April was Delta, with 267,699 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were United (172,727), Southwest (170,801), JetBlue (154,100) and American (130,291). RSW had 9,994 aircraft operations, a decrease of 5.8% compared to April 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 15,665 operations, a 31% increase compared to April 2021, the best month recorded in nearly 40 years.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy