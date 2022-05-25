ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Decision 2022: News4 Primary Election Wrap

By WTVY Staff
wtvy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The polls are closed and the results are in for May 24th’s...

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

News4Now: Weather Extra for 5/27/22 - clipped version

The Alabama Legislature approved $3.5 million for the facility, the first of several of its kind planned in the state. Alabama lawmakers to earmark another $1B in ARPA funds. Alabama state representative, Paul Lee predicts some will go to broadband. Panama City Beach Police Chief sends clear message about holiday...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

History made in Houston County primary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Pat Jones is the only incumbent Houston County District Attorney to ever lose, but that is not the sole historical takeaway from Tuesday’s primary. Jones’s stellar character never came into question, and neither did his unwavering Christian conservative philosophy or love of Dothan. Despite...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan dental school announcement expected soon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A dental school planned for Dothan will be formally announced soon, a state lawmaker told a group of Republicans on Thursday. State Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) said while no date for the UAB School of Dentistry announcement is set, he expects it within weeks. The Alabama Legislature...
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Dothan, AL
Elections
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
Dothan, AL
Government
wtvy.com

Dothan a top location for remote workers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In a recent study by ownerly.com, the Circle City has been named one of the Top 100 cities for remote workers. “It’s amazing all the opportunities that are there,” said Ownerly data analyst Julianne Ohlander/. A number of factors were used to determine the...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Proposal to change the name of Ft. Rucker

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN)—Earlier this week, we reported on the U.S Army naming commission recommending “renaming” Ft. Rucker. Ft. Rucker is one of nine UI.S. military installations that were named in commemoration of the. Confederacy. The late Michael Novosel, Sr. is a Medal of Honor recipient that...
FORT RUCKER, AL
wdhn.com

Memorial Day Weekend events across the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — If you and your family are looking for Memorial Day Weekend events in the Wiregrass, look no further! Below is a list of events across our area. Landmark Park Family Camp Out Day: Beginning Friday, May 27, at 4 p.m. through on Sunday, May 29. This camping adventure for families features a night walk through the park, hay rides, s’mores, Nerf War, Water Balloon Battleship, and of course camping in tents. The fee for the campout is $20 per person for members and $25 per person for nonmembers. Registration with payment is required to secure your spot and can be made online at www.landmarkparkdothan.com or calling (334) 794-3452.
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Smartphone App#Wtvy#News 4
WTVM

Lee County sheriff weighs in on president’s new executive order

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - President Joe Biden has signed an executive order promoting accountability with law enforcement. The order bans no-knock entries and chokeholds, plus it tightens law enforcement’s use-of-force policies. The order applies explicitly to federal law enforcement agencies. It requires all federal agents to wear and...
LEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

WDHN speaks with the Sheriff-elect of Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Although the Houston County Sheriff’s race was decided Tuesday night in favor of incumbent Donald Valenza with 85% of the vote, one of the most hotly contested competitions here in the Wiregrass was the Coffee County Sheriff’s race. Enterprise small business owner...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
WSFA

Montgomery’s Court Street improvement project all but complete

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After years of deteriorating conditions on Montgomery’s Court Street, the much-needed repairs and improvements are all but complete. The pavement is now smooth, and there are new curbs and sidewalks and even a little landscaping. For years, Court Street was covered with potholes and patches...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Highway 84 widening project moving forward

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Highway 84 West widening project has been going on for over a year and while it may seem like a headache, it could be a relief by the end of this year as it will look similar to Montgomery Highway. “We started this project...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Valenza handcuffs opponent in sheriff’s race

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza jumped to a lead and never looked back, scoring an impressive victory in his reelection bid. On Tuesday, he defeated “Deputy” Randy Anderson, who also challenged him four years ago in the Republican primary. Valenza has spent 43 years...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise and Geneva High delay graduation due to weather

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Both Enterprise High School and Geneva High School have delayed their graduations till Friday due to weather. The Enterprise High School graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, May 27, at 9 a.m. in Wildcat Stadium. Graduates will need to meet in the EHS competition gym no later than 7:30 a.m. as discussed at graduation practice.
ENTERPRISE, AL
AL.com

Auburn grad student reportedly dies in electrocution accident in west Alabama

An Auburn University graduate student died this week in an electrocution accident at a west Alabama fisheries farm, according to a report. The student at Auburn’s School of Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Aquatic Sciences, who was not named, was working at a privately owned farm that partners with the university, Joe Tomasso, a professor and director at the school, said in a letter to faculty and staff obtained by WRBL.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy