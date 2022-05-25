Decision 2022: News4 Primary Election Wrap

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — If you and your family are looking for Memorial Day Weekend events in the Wiregrass, look no further! Below is a list of events across our area. Landmark Park Family Camp Out Day: Beginning Friday, May 27, at 4 p.m. through on Sunday, May 29. This camping adventure for families features a night walk through the park, hay rides, s’mores, Nerf War, Water Balloon Battleship, and of course camping in tents. The fee for the campout is $20 per person for members and $25 per person for nonmembers. Registration with payment is required to secure your spot and can be made online at www.landmarkparkdothan.com or calling (334) 794-3452.

