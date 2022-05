BOZEMAN – The Museum of the Rockies will open its new exhibition, “Apsáalooke Women and Warriors,” on Saturday, May 28, with multiple celebratory events. The exhibit, which comes to Bozeman from Chicago’s Field Museum, explores the history, values and beliefs of this Native American community known for its horsemanship, artistic pursuits, matriarchal ways of life and its honoring of the tradition of “counting coup” – performing acts of bravery. This special exhibition highlights the art and culture of the Apsáalooke people, also known as the Crow, who are based in south-central Montana.

