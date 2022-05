‘Every time I can sing at Teatro alla Scala I feel like coming home. I’ve been to so many shows and had the honor of starring in so many premieres in this legendary theater that holds a special place in my heart. After the disappointment of having to give up Adriana Lecouvreur performances earlier in the year, I’m particularly happy to be holding my first piano recital at Scala. I look forward to sharing a lot of wonderful music with Milan fans on Friday, May 27.’

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO