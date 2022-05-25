ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Food handler training course offered

By TRUTH STAFF
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 4 days ago

GOSHEN — A food handler training and exam program will be offered in Elkhart County by the Purdue University Extension Service.

The ServSafe Food Handler course is for anyone who needs basic food safety and food handling training, including home-based vendors, food service workers, volunteers or others who work with food who only need the basic training. The ServSafe Food Handler training fulfills the food safety training requirements mandated for home-based vendors in Indiana.

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Union Newspaper

North Webster Getting A Full-Time Doctor’s Office This Fall

NORTH WEBSTER - The North Webster Community Center is getting a tenant this fall that will be unique to the town and much needed for many of its residents. Before awards were handed out at the NWCC VeteRUN and Walk Memorial Day 5K this morning, NWCC Executive Director Emily Worrell announced, “Our Center, as you know, has been in the process of rebuilding and restructuring. And the best part of this weekend, besides having some really cool community events, is having the opportunity to make the announcement that North Webster is getting a full-time doctor.”
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Diving Deep Into Kosciusko County’s 100-Plus Lakes

Invention and entrepreneurship have a strong backbone in Kosciusko County. As home to the Orthopedic Capital of the World®, leading agribusinesses, and a booming recreation sector, the community is known for feeding, healing and restoring, and it’s an optimal place for growth and opportunity. As part of that, what makes Kosciusko County even more of a gem, is its 100+ lakes. It’s truly a paradise for lake living and vacationing.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Indiana State Police searching for 2 missing teens

The Indiana State Police is looking for two missing teens Saturday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday, a 12 year old white male, 5 foot tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.
WALTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
County
Elkhart County, IN
State
Indiana State
WNDU

Four Winds Casino South Bend moving closer to completing expansion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Developing now at Four Winds Casino in South Bend is the next big investment to bring more gaming, entertainment, and gathering spaces to Northwest Indiana. Construction is moving right along with an expansion of the casino floor, event centers, and their 23-story high-rise hotel. They’re going...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

UPDATE: Two Wednesday shootings in Elkhart related

Construction is moving right along with an expansion on new gaming areas, event centers, and the casino’s 23-story high rise hotel in South Bend. Edward Jones employees take part in “Day of Caring”. Updated: 1 hour ago. All area locations were closed as workers invested time into community...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

John Young Middle School placed on brief lockdown for suspicious people

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- John Young Middle School was on lockdown for a few minutes Friday after school administrators were notified of two suspicious people in the area, according to a letter from School City of Mishawaka Superintendent Wayne Barker. Officials called 9-1-1 to report the people at 3:27 p.m. Mishawaka...
MISHAWAKA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#Volunteers#Safety Training#Basic Training
indyschild.com

8 Amazing Small-Town Indiana Festivals Worth the Drive

Date: July 8-9 Each July, Martinsville gears up for Artie Fest, an annual community celebration of all things Artesian. The festival kicks off on Friday night with live music and food vendors, and Saturday brings a 5K run/walk, car show, live music, kid’s activities and more. The festival culminates in an outdoor, family-friendly movie shown under the stars.
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Crash injures three and diverts traffic; cats missing in area

Last Updated on May 27, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday, May 27, 2022 at approximately 8:44 a.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the Tyson interchange of US 24/35 and State Road 25. Several deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Units from the Indiana State Police, Cass County Fire District #1, Cass County Emergency Medical Services and the Cass County/Logansport Animal Control Officer also responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a van and an SUV collided.
CASS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
abc57.com

Man crashes into ditch with BAC 3 times the legal limit

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to respond to a call of a vehicle in a ditch early Friday morning. The call was made at around 12:50 a.m. with the deputies arriving shortly thereafter. At the scene, they located the driver, identified...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

City of Niles under boil order

Niles, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Niles is currently a boil order. Due to a drop in pressure in the city’s water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system. Residents are urged to boil their water for one minute and let it cool before using....
NILES, MI
WNDU

Community members gather to pray for Alexis Morales

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community members gathered in South Bend on Thursday to remember Alexis Morales, the mother found dead in South Bend last month, with her baby boy found alive in the same car. “And it’s just tragic, it’s just terrible,” said Tina Velthuizen, a Chaplin at Memorial...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Potawatomi Zoo to host Free Admission Children’s Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On June 8, the Potawatomi Zoo will be hosting its first ever Free Admission Children’s Day event. Free admission will be available for kids age 14 and under between 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., and children must be accompanied by an adult. The offer does...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Blindness in dogs and cats

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pet owners may notice their pet acting disoriented, bumping into objects or perhaps struggling to find food and toys. These all may be signs of blindness, and there are many possible causes of blindness in dogs and cats. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Flint Journal

Michigan loses Stellantis project to Indiana. The state must “raise the level of our game.”

Chrysler parent company Stellantis is building its next electric vehicle project outside of Michigan. A joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung for an electric vehicle battery factory will be built in Kokomo, Indiana. Michigan offered the automaker several sites in state but ultimately lost the bid — a tough loss after the state funneled $1 billion in state funds to attract large business projects.
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

Wild Crab hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– On Tuesday, seafood restaurant Wild Crab hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of the restaurant’s grand opening. The event celebrated the opening of Wild Crab’s second location in Fort Wayne, located on West Jefferson Blvd, east of I-69. The restaurant has another location...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Elkhart Truth

The Elkhart Truth

Elkhart, IN
2K+
Followers
131
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Elkhart Truth

Comments / 0

Community Policy