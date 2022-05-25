ASUN baseball tournament: Alexander leads JSU past Jacksonville in pool play opener

JSU #6 Isaac Alexander runs to first base after a hit. Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Isaac Alexander went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, and Jacksonville State’s baseball team opened pool play in the ASUN Conference tournament with an 8-4 win over Jacksonville in Fort Myers, Fla., on Tuesday.

Alexander’s RBI double in the top of the fourth inning gave the Gamecocks a 2-1 lead. He repeated the feat in the fifth, driving in two more runs to put JSU up 5-1.

After the Dolphins cut the deficit to 5-4, Alexander gave the Gamecocks some insurance with an RBI single in the seventh. His third double of the game came with two outs in the ninth, and he came around to score the final run of the night on an RBI single from Tanner Snow.

JSU will continue pool play today when it faces Eastern Kentucky at 11:30 p.m. The Gamecocks lost all six games they played against EKU in the regular season.

What to know

—Cole Frederick went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to 17 games.

—T.J. Reeves finished 2-for-4 with a double and scored two runs.

—Alex Strachan went 1-for-5, scored one run and drove in two.

—Alex Carignan scored three runs and Carson Crowe scored once. Javier Ramirez had one RBI.

—Head coach Jim Case went with Dylan Hathcock on the mound. The senior picked up the win, allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks over 4 ⅔ innings. He struck out three.

—The bullpen held the Dolphins in check the rest of the way. Trey Fortner allowed two hits and one walk over two innings. Tanner Jones allowed two walks over two-thirds of an inning before giving way to AJ Causey, who picked up his ninth save of the season, allowing no hits or walks over 1 ⅔ innings.