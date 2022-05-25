ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Five arrested after man dies during disorder

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WotX3_0fpUVOoq00

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following disorder in Bristol which left one man dead and several others injured, police said.

Officers were called by a member of the public shortly before 10pm on Tuesday to reports of a disturbance in the Bloomfield Road area of Brislington.

Police found one man with serious injuries in nearby Runnymead Avenue and, despite being given emergency first aid at the scene, he died.

At least six other men suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police said the incident involved several people who arrived at the scene in vehicles.

One car was left abandoned and has now been recovered for forensic examination.

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Inspector Mike Buck said: “This is a shocking and violent act which happened in residential streets in Brislington and a comprehensive police investigation will now be carried out with the aim of identifying all those responsible.

We’re currently treating this as an incident involving people known to each other. We don’t believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public

“We know this will be of great concern to those living in the area and we’d like to reassure the public – although we’re in the early stages of an investigation, we’re currently treating this as an incident involving people known to each other. We don’t believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.

“One man has tragically lost his life and we’ll be prioritising informing his next of kin and giving them the care and support they need at this desperately sad time.

“This offending is likely to have been witnessed by people in the area and we would urge anyone with information which would assist with our inquiries to come forward now – especially if they have any dashcam footage or video doorbell/private CCTV footage.

“We’ll be stepping up patrols in the area over the coming days to reassure the local community, so our message to any residents who have concerns is please stop an officer and speak to them, or contact your local neighbourhood policing team.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Arrest made after man killed in ‘tragic incident’

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in north London in the early hours of Friday morning. Police were called to Ballards Lane, West Finchley, to reports of a fight at around 4am, where they found the victim with neck injuries. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Teenager dies after stabbing in Surrey

A 17-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed. Police were called to the Greenhill Road junction of Copped Hall Drive in Camberley, Surrey, at 10.50pm on Friday after reports of a stabbing. The victim died of his injuries at the scene. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Second arrest after man stabbed to death in Oldham

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Greater Manchester on Saturday have made a second arrest. A 31-year-old man from Rochdale was detained in the Ipswich area of Suffolk overnight on suspicion of murder after the victim, thought to be in his 40s, died following an incident after a night out in Oldham town centre.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Murder#Violent Crime#Somerset Police
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
MOUNT AIRY, GA
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 35, died when he crashed motorbike at same bus stop where he had killed hotel receptionist, 31, in hit-and-run smash eight years before, inquest hears

A father-of-two died at the same bus stop where he had killed a young woman in a hit-and-run collision eight years earlier, an inquest has heard. Nathan Davis, then 28, was jailed for five years and four months in April 2013 after he mowed down hotel receptionist Veronica Chango-Alvarez, 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
newschain

Police dog dies after chasing down moped thieves

A police dog known for having a “larger than life character” has died after chasing down two moped thieves, the Metropolitan Police said. Six-year-old PD Xavier Charles, better known as “Stanley”, collapsed on Sunday morning while on duty. The dog, who worked across London as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Five memorable Lester Piggott rides

Lester Piggott’s great rides in an amazing career spanning more than six decades are far too numerous to mention. Here, though, are five of the best:. Sir Ivor had won the 2000 Guineas brilliantly and started odds-on for the Derby, despite doubts about his stamina. But a furlong out he looked beaten. Sandy Barclay on Connaught had poached a five-length lead early in the straight, and at the distance was still four lengths clear. Piggott, however, knew that his horse had phenomenal acceleration – and when he decided the time had come, he eased Sir Ivor out and asked him to go. Sir Ivor hung fire momentarily, but then simply took off, whooshing past Connaught so fast that at the winning post Piggott was easing up.
SPORTS
newschain

Russians storm city and shell east Ukraine as Zelensky visits Kharkiv region

Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city on Sunday as Moscow’s soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds for conquering the region in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance. Ukrainian regional officials reported Russian forces “storming” Sievierodonetsk after trying unsuccessfully...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy