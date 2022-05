Early on the morning of May 25, two Loyola students were victims of an armed robbery less than a half-mile away from Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus (LSC). At around 1:00 a.m., one female and one male, both 20 years old, were walking in an alleyway between Albion Avenue and Loyola Avenue along the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Red Line train tracks, according to a statement by the Chicago Police Department (CPD). They were approached by the two offenders who pulled up next to them in a white Sedan, according to a crime alert sent by Loyola’s Campus Safety.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO