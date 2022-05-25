Badger football 100 days away

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash Friday on the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Monona shut down lanes for just under an hour going into Memorial Day weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out an alert around 5:40 p.m. Friday, saying the two right lanes of US 12/18 eastbound near the Yahara River Bridge were blocked due to a crash.

MONONA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO