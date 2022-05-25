ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badger football 100 days away

By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
nbc15.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While Wisconsin Badgers football may seem like...

www.nbc15.com

nbc15.com

UWSP baseball advances to first College World Series since 2013

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team punched their ticket to their first College World Series since 2013 with an 11-7 win over UW-Whitewater Saturday. “A lot of us worked very hard for this. Finally, a dream came true. Job is not finished, but definitely something to be excited for,” senior Aaron Simmons said.
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

COVID-19 community levels retreat across Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gradual decline in new confirmed COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin was reflected to a greater degree in the latest COVID-19 Community Levels map, released Thursday. After a two-week increase that resulted in 18 counties reporting transmission levels the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would consider...
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DOT issues travel tips for Memorial Day weekend

A large recreation expansion project in Stoughton is causing concern for farmers who use nearby land for their annual fair. Thousands share a meal together at Green Co. Breakfast on the Farm. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Over 4,000 community members gathered at Sunset Ridge Dairy Saturday morning for the...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Shots fired in Janesville neighborhood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shell casings were found in a Janesville neighborhood after the Janesville Police Department received a report about shots being fired Saturday morning. After arriving at the 200 block of S. Jackson St., someone on scene told police that shots were fired at their residence, according to the JPD.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

DNR wardens to ride popular state trials Memorial Day weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens and DNR park staff will be finding adventure along popular state trails this Memorial Day weekend. The DNR is warning the public that wardens will be joining the public along the Military Ridge State Trial, among other state...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Student threat triggers lockdowns in Slinger

SLINGER, WI
nbc15.com

Black Girl Magic Conference connects Black women leaders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Black Girl Magic Conference returned to Madison College Thursday to inspire and uplift future female Black leaders. Six hundred fourth through eighth graders from the Madison, Oregon and Middleton school districts gathered at Madison College for the day-long retreat. “It’s all about empowering Black girls...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Crash cleared on eastbound Beltline near Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash Friday on the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Monona shut down lanes for just under an hour going into Memorial Day weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out an alert around 5:40 p.m. Friday, saying the two right lanes of US 12/18 eastbound near the Yahara River Bridge were blocked due to a crash.
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

4 fun events to check out in Janesville next month!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As you make your summer plans, you may want to consider a visit to Janesville!. There are a number of events coming up in Rock County in the month of June. At the beginning of the month, there’s an event in conjunction with National Trails Day...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Portion of Hwy 61 in Grant Co. becomes an ATV/UTV route

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers are urged to use caution on part of Highway 61 as it becomes an ATV/UTV route, Grant County officials announced Thursday. Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday there is likely to be increased traffic on the roadway as a result. The portion...
nbc15.com

Monroe Co. officials recover body from La Crosse River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities recovered a body Friday afternoon from the La Crosse River in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call just after 12:30 from a canoer, saying a possible body was found in the river near the Hammer Road crossing, in the Township of Sparta.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

It’s Take Your Brat to Work Day!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grab a brat because it’s ‘Take Your Brat to Work Day.’ This year promises to be extra special as one of Madison’s traditional kickoffs to the unofficial summertime season returns after three long years. Head down to the Willow Island, at the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Thousands share a meal together at Green Co. Breakfast on the Farm

STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear

The Wisconsin Beef Council presented Feeding Wisconsin with a donation to their cause Thursday. Sun Prairie community celebrates crossing guard who goes above and beyond. Crossing guard Jerry Larkins received a check for over $4,000 from the Sun Prairie community in recognition of his work keeping children safe. DOJ tracks...
nbc15.com

MFD sets trailer ablaze during Brat Fest side-by-side burn demonstration

STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Small plane crashes in Wauwatosa yard

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A small plane crashed into a Wauwatosa yard Thursday afternoon, WTMJ reports. The Wauwatosa Police Department reported around 3:20 p.m. that it was investigating the plane crash on North 103 Street and West Courtland Avenue. WTMJ reported that the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport stated that it...
WAUWATOSA, WI

