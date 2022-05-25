ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

DJ LeMahieu has clean MRI on wrist; could return in day or two

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ LeMahieu had an MRI on his left wrist that was negative. He received a cortisone injection and could...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

Matt Carpenter scores twice in Yankees debut Thursday

Matt Carpenter scored two runs in his first game as a New York Yankee, crossing home plate both times he reached base Thursday despite not recording a hit. Carpenter signed a major league deal with the Yankees Thursday afternoon after being granted the release from his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers he requested last week. Carpenter started as DH and batted 8th and could see more immediate at-bats with the recent injury/illness rash in the Yankee clubhouse. Worth a speculative add with you have the roster spot.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Pitching Streamers: Week 8 (2022)

June is upon us, which means it’s Memorial Day. It’s time to remember those who died while serving in the armed forces. One way we do this in my family is by turning on a ball game because Major League Baseball, as the National Pastime, always salutes this significant occasion with the kind of pageantry that is important for honoring those who sacrificed their lives. And it gives us a moment to appreciate what we have.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Randy Arozarena singles in otherwise quiet loss to Yankees

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a single against the Yankees on Friday evening. He provided one of just two hits recorded by Tampa Bay as they ultimately fell to New York by a score of 2-0. Fantasy Impact:. Arozarena is slashing .259/.306/.412 with four homers, 18 RBI, 11...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Aaron Sanchez struggles on mound Saturday against Rockies

Nationals SP Aaron Sanchez lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits while also striking out three, picking up the no-decision in the Nationals' 13-7 win over the Rockies. Fantasy Impact:. Sanchez has allowed four or more runs in three of his last five starts for the...
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Zach Eflin allows seven runs in loss to Mets on Saturday

Zach Eflin allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings on Saturday against the Mets. He struck out four and took the loss, falling to 1-4. Eflin wasn't quite as bad as his final line suggests, as he allowed just six hard-hit balls and had a 4.97 FIP and 4.91 xFIP on the day. But for fantasy managers wondering whether his 12-strikeout performance against the Dodgers last time out was real, the short answer is that it wasn't. Eflin generated just eight whiffs in this start and had a 28% CSW rate, which is similar to how he has performed this year other than in his last outing. He's a replacement level fantasy starter who is best suited for NL-only leagues. He will take on the Angels next.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Saturday (5/28) PREMIUM

This week has been brutal with the injuries! It felt like half of my season-long teams filled up their IL slots this week, and that’s always frustrating in those types of leagues. The good news is that we’re playing DFS here, and that’s one of the bonuses of this format! We can actually capitalize on these injuries and get players in better positions. We have another full Saturday card ahead of us, so let’s go ahead and get into it!
MLB
fantasypros.com

Josh Staumont earns win in Royals comeback Thursday

Josh Staumont pitched a perfect 7th inning, striking out two, to earn the victory in Kansas City's 3-2 win against the Twins on Thursday. Josh Staumont mowed down Minnesota in the bottom of the 7th before the Royals scored three times in the 8th to take the lead. Staumont got back on track after allowing two runs and picking up the loss against these same Twins in his last appearance. Staumont carries a 4.08 ERA and 1.42 WHIP but he has two wins, three saves and 26 strike outs in 17 2/3 innings across 19 appearances this season. If you can absorb the ERA and WHIP, his strikeouts and win/save vulturing ability are worth it in deep leagues.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Luis Guillorme goes 3-for-3 leading off on Saturday

Guillorme draws the occasional start but was batting leadoff on Saturday with Brandon Nimmo nursing a sore wrist. He's hardly been known for his bat in his career but he is batting .352 this year with a .451 slugging percentage. He's worth a look in NL-only leagues and would probably get exposed with more playing time, but he is worth keeping on your watch list in case his breakout is real.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Tyler Herro (groin) questionable for Game 6 Friday

Heat G Tyler Herro is questionable for Friday’s Game 6 against Boston according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman. (It’s Winderman on Twitter) Tyler Herro missed both Games 4 and 5 nursing a strained left groin he suffered in Game 3. With Miami facing elimination in Game 6, the Heat are hoping to get the reigning Sixth Man of the Year back but it is nowhere a certainty as his injury usually takes three weeks minimum to heal under normal circumstances. The Heat averaged just 81 points per game in the two games Herro has missed this series.
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Bobby Witt Jr homers, triples and swipes base in loss Friday

Bobby Witt Jr went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs in Kansas City's 10-7 loss in Minnesota on Friday. Bobby Witt Jr has a four game hitting streak, having hit safely in eight of his last ten games collecting 12 hits in that span. The homer was Witt's sixth of the season and fifth in his last 13 games. The triple was Witt's 3rd of the season, tied for 3rd in the Majors and he also stole his seventh base. The 21-year old rookie has been one of the few fantasy bright spots on Kansas City's roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Matt Chapman drives in two on Saturday

Chapman's two-run double put the Blue Jays ahead for good, and was just an 82.9 MPH flare into short right field. But he also hit a 382-foot flyout to the wall earlier in the game and has been the victim of bad luck often this season. Chapman's exit velocity remains elite and his xSLG is about 150 points higher than his actual slugging percentage. It's been a rough year thus far but better things are to come for the veteran.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Scott Barlow fires two scoreless innings to nail down fifth save Thursday

Scott Barlow pitched two innings, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out two in Kansas City's 3-2 win against the Twins on Thursday. Scott Barlow picked up his fifth save of the season on Thursday, this one of the two-inning variety. Barlow continues to hold down the primary closer role in Kansas City and now has five saves to Josh Staumont's three. Barlow is carrying a 1.71 ERA and has whiffed 19 batters in 21 innings across 18 appearances this season. Barlow biggest negative is the Royals only have 15 wins in 43 games so save opportunities can be hard to come by but he is still the best fantasy option in the KC bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Bobby Witt Jr doubles three times in win Saturday

Bobby Witt Jr went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBIs and a run scored in Kansas City's 7-3 win in Minnesota on Saturday. Bobby Witt Jr collected three hits for the second straight game and extended his hitting streak to five games on Saturday. Five of Witt's six hits in the past two games have gone for extra bases. During his current hit streak, Witt Jr has seven extra base hits and has raised his batting average from .215 to .246. The 21-year-old's bat has really come alive of late and he has been stuffing every column of the box score on a nightly basis.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Juan Soto doubles, scores run in win over Rockies Saturday

Nationals RF Juan Soto went 1-for-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, doubling and scoring one run in the Nationals' 13-7 win over the Rockies. Soto has struggled at the plate over his last 15 games, hitting just .176 with five runs scored, one home run, and four runs batted in over that span. Fantasy owners will hope the star slugger can turn his season around sooner rather than later, hitting .232 with eight home runs, 14 runs batted in, four stolen bases, and 27 runs scored through 48 games this season.
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Carlos Carrasco allows five runs in win over Phillies on Friday

Carlos Carrasco allowed five runs on six hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings on Friday against the Phillies. He struck out seven and earned the win, moving to 5-1. Carrasco pitched much better than his final line, taking a shutout into the sixth before giving up four singles, three of which had an exit velocity of less than 76 MPH. He was also done in by the Mets bullpen, as Chase Shreve allowed two of Carrasco's inherited runners to score. Nevertheless, Carrasco earned the win and struck out seven despite just nine whiffs. His control continues to be excellent, as he has walked just eight batters all season, and his 1.38 BB/9 rate would be a career best. With his strikeout upside a bit limited, Carrasco is no longer an ace pitcher, but he can easily be a fourth starter for any fantasy team. He will take on the Nationals next.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Mookie Betts collects three hits in Dodgers win Thursday night

Los Angeles Dodgers RF Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 at the plate on Thursday, hitting two singles along with a double, and walking once in the Dodgers' 14-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Fantasy Impact:. Betts continued his tear on Thursday as he collected three more hits and now has a batting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Mitch White pitches four scoreless innings in win on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers P Mitch White pitched four innings on Thursday, striking out two, walking two, and allowing two hits for zero earned runs in the Dodgers' 14-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Fantasy Impact:. White is pitching in place of Clayton Kershaw as he is a ways out from returning...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Zion Williamson (foot) fully cleared for return to play

According to Pelicans reporter Andrew Lopez, F Zion Williamson (foot) has been medically cleared to return to play. (Andrew Lopez) After suffering a broken bone in the fifth metatarsal of his foot, Williamson missed the entirety of the 2022 basketball season for the Pelicans. Despite a playoff push and on-court drills and workouts, the Pelicans choose not to have their former first-overall selection play. On Thursday, the team and medical staff showed imaging pertaining to Williamson's foot that gave him a clean bill of health and later announced that he has been medically cleared for a return to play in 2022-2023. With injury concerns remaining a large part of the mystery around Williamson, managers can breathe a sigh of relief as there were thoughts around the league that this could be a potential career-defining injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup of the Night: Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Jaylen Brown (5/27)

Building the best DFS lineups for Cash and GPP contests is all about identifying the best ways to utilize your available budget by comparing projections to prices. Luckily, FantasyPros offers a complete suite of DFS tools, including DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer, and more. Below is today’s DraftKings...
NBA

