Educational Class: Improv for Seniors

The Town of Flower Mound invites the community to join together to remember all fallen soldiers of war. The program will feature a keynote speaker, Color Guard, patriotic music, bagpipers, and a wreath presentation. This is a free event that is open to the public. The Town is also asking residents to submit a picture and bio of a fallen hero, which will be added to a special Wall of Honor and recognized during the event. To submit a fallen American hero, please complete the online form on the Town website or submit a paper copy to the Senior Center Front Desk by May 13. For more information, please call the Parks and Recreation Division at 972.874.6300.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO