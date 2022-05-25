ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

May Special Event: Game Night

Get ready for fun and games with...

May Special Event: Memorial Day Observance: "A Day To Remember"

The Town of Flower Mound invites the community to join together to remember all fallen soldiers of war. The program will feature a keynote speaker, Color Guard, patriotic music, bagpipers, and a wreath presentation. This is a free event that is open to the public. The Town is also asking residents to submit a picture and bio of a fallen hero, which will be added to a special Wall of Honor and recognized during the event. To submit a fallen American hero, please complete the online form on the Town website or submit a paper copy to the Senior Center Front Desk by May 13. For more information, please call the Parks and Recreation Division at 972.874.6300.
May Health & Wellness: Mindfulness - Mindful Tools for Fully Living

This course will introduce mindfulness-based tools and practices for boosting appreciation and meaning in your life. Based on the book, The Five Invitations by Frank Osteaseski, participants will explore ways death can help us understand and navigate life’s everyday transitions and challenges with an abundance of love and compassion. Taught by licensed Instructor, Dr. Julie Ballinger.
