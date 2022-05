A Campo man was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for robbing two San Diego-area banks last year, as well as violating his release conditions in an unrelated case. Eric Tyler Oxenham, 27, pleaded guilty earlier this year to robbing a California Bank and Trust in El Cajon and a U.S. Bank on West Washington Street in Hillcrest. Both robberies occurred within a week's time and on each occasion, he presented demand notes to the tellers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

