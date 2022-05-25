Electronic consultations improve primary care physicians' access to subspecialty advice and reduce patient referrals

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a prolonged increase in workload and stress among specialists in many healthcare sectors, but this has been particularly noticeable in emergency medicine (EM). A survey carried out by the European Society for Emergency Medicine (EUSEM) among EM professionals in 89 countries showed that 62% of the responders had at least one symptom of burnout syndrome, and 31.2% had two. Results from the survey are published today in the European Journal of Emergency Medicine.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO