1 in custody after shots fired at stolen vehicle on SR-14

By Michaela Bourgeois, Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is in custody after shots were fired at a stolen vehicle along SR-14 Tuesday night.

The incident started just after 10 p.m. when the stolen vehicle was spotted by the owner’s friend.

PPB: 1 in custody after MAX hostage situation in NE Portland

This prompted the owner and some friends to chase the stolen vehicle westbound on SR-14. Washington State Police said the owner and a passenger fired several shots at the car in an attempt to shoot out the tires.

The stolen vehicle lost control before officials say it was struck by the second vehicle.

According to WSP, after the owner fired the gun at the stolen car, multiple people in the stolen vehicle fled on foot.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was arrested for Drive By Shooting.

Crash in NW Portland ends with Secret Service involved

All westbound lanes were shut down during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

F$ck JB
4d ago

Of course the owner trying to recover his property since our local police can’t or won’t is the one that goes to jail

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

