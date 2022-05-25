1 in custody after shots fired at stolen vehicle on SR-14

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is in custody after shots were fired at a stolen vehicle along SR-14 Tuesday night.

The incident started just after 10 p.m. when the stolen vehicle was spotted by the owner’s friend.

This prompted the owner and some friends to chase the stolen vehicle westbound on SR-14. Washington State Police said the owner and a passenger fired several shots at the car in an attempt to shoot out the tires.

The stolen vehicle lost control before officials say it was struck by the second vehicle.

According to WSP, after the owner fired the gun at the stolen car, multiple people in the stolen vehicle fled on foot.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was arrested for Drive By Shooting.

All westbound lanes were shut down during the investigation.

