Samantha Parra has her own business and has helped organize fundraisers for those impacted by Hillsboro fires. Samantha Parra, a sophomore at Glencoe High School in Hillsboro, has made quite a name for herself in downtown Hillsboro — all just a year after her family relocated from Beaverton. Not only does she balance her school life — including as a member of the school dance team — with her own entrepreneurial pursuits, Parra also helps out other Hillsboro businesses with their marketing and outreach. She's even used her talents to help fire-affected businesses that were impacted by the New...

3 DAYS AGO